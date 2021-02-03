https://thepostmillennial.com/watch-tucker-carlson-on-the-media-obsession-with-rep-majorie-taylor-greene

If big tech continues censoring conservatives, that means our days on these platforms may be numbered. Please take a minute to sign up to our mailing list so we can stay in touch with you, our community. Subscribe Now!

Tucker Carlson spoke on Monday talked about the mainstream media’s obsession with Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-FL), a freshmen congresswoman who only just took her seat in the House.

“No one is more scary. No threat is more imminent or dangerous tonight to this nation ladies and gentlemen than this freshman member of Congress. The threat that she alone poses, as they say in cable news is existential,” Carlson quipped.

“Indeed this single Congresswoman may be just weeks away from developing nuclear weapons. If you watched television this weekend, you already know quite a bit about her.”

WATCH: Tucker Carlson calls out mainstream media for saying Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘is the biggest threat we face’ pic.twitter.com/A4FnnVWBjy — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 2, 2021

Democrats, Carlson said, are trying to expel Greene for her views, despite her being democratically elected by a 75 percent majority of her constituents.

“This three named Congresswoman, you probably have never heard of is so dangerous, that in the name of democracy, she must be expelled tonight from the Congress. That’s what they’re saying. No one is claiming voter fraud here. The member in question was elected just months ago was 75 percent of the vote. Now that’s roughly the same percentage of the vote that Nancy Pelosi got out in San Francisco,” said tucker.

“So there’s no question that her voters very much wanted her to represent them in Washington. On the other hand, what her voters have to do with democracy? That’s not how democracy works. In the New Democracy, CNN gets the veto. If cable news doesn’t like your views, you have to leave Congress. That’s the rule.”

He then said “The test is entirely ideological. You don’t actually have to harm anyone to lose your job. This new member of Congress has barely even voted. She just got there the other day, but CNN says she has bad opinions. Therefore, she’s the greatest threat we face.”

Many pro-Trump Republicans face pressure to resign by Democrats like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), who blame the GOP for the Capitol Hill riot on Jan. 6.



