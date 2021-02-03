https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/update-taking-mike-lindells-personal-account-twitter-takes-business-account-tuesday-wrong-think-video/

Mike Lindell has been under constant assault by the far left since the riot at the US Capitol that he had nothing to do with.

Last week Twitter the speech gods banned Mike Lindell on their social media platform for wrong thinking.

Several of My Pillow partners canceled their contracts with the company following the far left campaign against Trump-supporter Mike Lindell.

And Saturday Night Live ran a sick spoof on Mike Lindell even mocking his former drug addiction.

TRENDING: WATCH: Newsmax Host Has Mike Lindell on to Talk About Tech Censorship — Ends Up Censoring Him As Well — Then Storms Out of Studio

On Tuesday night Mike Lindell joined Rob Schmitt on Newsmax TV.

Mike told Rob Schmitt that Twitter today took down the My Pillow USA Account.

These people want to destroy this man for challenging their beliefs.

God, what has happened to our country?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

