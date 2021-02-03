https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/02/03/video-of-bidens-climate-czar-spinning-use-of-private-jet-to-accept-environmental-award-in-iceland-is-making-the-rounds/

President Joe Biden has named John Kerry to be among his climate change advisers in the new administration. Perhaps one of the things that impressed Biden about Kerry was the number of environmental awards he’s received. One such accolade was 2019’s Arctic Circle Prize, which Kerry accepted in Iceland:







Something else that seems to be a resume-enhancer for a Democrat seeking plaudits as an eco-warrior is inventing excuses for one’s own hypocrisy, and Kerry certainly has that down pat:

NEW: Climate czar John Kerry took private jet to Iceland for environmental award, called it ‘only choice for somebody like me’ https://t.co/AgCqHTmgW9 — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) February 3, 2021

A local reporter at the time asked Kerry about it, and he said “it’s the only choice for someone like me”:

“If you offset your carbon — it’s the only choice for somebody like me who is traveling the world to win this battle,” Kerry said. https://t.co/2YqAbSJxY3 pic.twitter.com/qbeD0f4lnL — Wyatt Dobrovich (@WyattDobrovich) February 3, 2021

How very Kerry:

Kerry responded by claiming that it was the only way. “If you offset your carbon — it’s the only choice for somebody like me who is traveling the world to win this battle,” Kerry said. “I negotiated the Paris Accords for the United States,” he added, referring to the multilateral climate agreement signed while he was secretary of state under President Obama. “I’ve been involved with this fight for years. I negotiated with [Chinese] President Xi to bring President Xi to the table so we could get Paris. And, I believe, the time it takes me to get somewhere, I can’t sail across the ocean. I have to fly, meet with people and get things done,” Kerry said, sidestepping the fact that he chose a private jet over a commercial flight.

Without using a private jet how could Kerry continue with the very important work of… accepting an award? Al Gore couldn’t have said it better himself!

i feel like there is something to the idea that they dont feel like they could travel with regular people. — bistromathics (@Svarthofthi) February 3, 2021

These jerkoffs don’t even try and hide their arrogance. https://t.co/alWQvM75cw — CUJO. (@dudefromthe303) February 3, 2021

He justifies it by invoking his carbon offsets, which are to to the leftist environmentalist movement what indulgences were to the medieval church. The more money you have, the more you can sin, apparently. It seems elitist. — Amanda Beres (@ARC91681) February 3, 2021

“somebody like me”

the self-grandeur and arrogance of @JohnKerry

Folks like him put Trump in office in 2016. They’ll do it again. https://t.co/h0NdRSn1vJ — Manish Singh (@Manish_05Singh) February 3, 2021

They’re certainly trying.

