Glenn Beck loves Coca-Cola. So much so, in fact, that he refuses to drink Pepsi if Coke isn’t available. But now he says the time has come for him to give up his favorite soda. Why? Because the Coca-Cola Company’s legal department just announced some new radical policies that sidestep the government and usher in what Congress can’t.

On the radio program Wednesday, Glenn said he’s drawing the line: “No longer will there be ANY Coca-Cola products in my house.”

He explained that the Atlanta-based beverage giant aims to “accelerate the diversity of the legal profession” by requiring law firms that work with it to enact “systematic change” and “mandate” diversity in their firms, and report the makeup of their teams back to the corporation — or face financial consequences for noncompliance.

Glenn explained how mandates like this could effect everybody — even the guy working on the factory line or the truck driver delivering the drinks — and he said he believes Coke’s new move is nothing less than a circumvent of the Constitution. And this is just one company doing an end run around the Constitution. What will happen when the rest of the Fortune 500 companies (especially those in support of the Great Reset) join in?

