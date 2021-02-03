https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/watch-newsmax-brings-pillow-founder-mike-lindell-back-hostile-segment-anchor-stormed-off-set/

Newsmax brought My Pillow founder Mike Lindell back on air, following a contentious interview where a previous host stormed off the set.

On Tuesday, Newsmax host Bob Sellers had Lindell on his show “American Agenda” to talk about big tech censorship — then ended up censoring him as well.

As Lindell began to explain why he was silenced on social media — his belief that the election was rigged and that Dominion Voting Machines played a role in it — Sellers promptly jumped in to read a prepared statement about how Newsmax accepts the election results.

Newsmax invites Mike Lindell, who advocated for a coup and spews dangerous conspiracy theories, on air. It didn’t go well. pic.twitter.com/6xzSgXlHua — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) February 2, 2021

The wild interview prompted a significant amount of backlash against Sellers for his behavior — which was really no different than what they were attempting to criticize Twitter for.

Following the failed segment, Newsmax anchor Rob Schmitt brought him back on for another discussion about cancel culture.

Very glad MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell was back on @Newsmax tonight to complete his conversation with our viewers 🇺🇸 https://t.co/DQlpMULzRW — Heather Childers (@HeatherChilders) February 3, 2021

The interview avoided discussion about Dominion, which is the reason why Lindell was banned from Twitter — and what caused the previous segment to spiral.

BREAKING: MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell returns to talk about ‘cancel culture,’ his relationship with Newsmax, Trump on trial and more. @SchmittNYC https://t.co/VlT7z8drtO pic.twitter.com/gwQiSBnIn8 — Newsmax (@newsmax) February 3, 2021

It is highly likely that they are attempting to avoid a lawsuit, which Dominion has been handing out left and right, but many have noted that censoring their guests leaves them little room to critique censorship by others.

