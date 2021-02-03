https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/watch-rand-paul-corners-bidens-education-secretary-nominee-boys-competing-girls-sports-video/

Senator Rand Paul raised some serious concerns over transgender women competing with other women in sports, arguing how it will completely destroy girls’ athletics.

Paul wondered where the feminists and people who support women’s sports are and how biological girls will be pushed out from making finals in state meets and missing out on college scholarships.

Miguel Cardona responded, “I think it’s the legal responsibility of schools to provide opportunities for students to participate in activities and this includes students who are transgender.”

Based on the questions Senator Rand Paul asked, Biden’s Education Secretary nominee did not answer the questions.

Cabot Phillips who works with Daily Wire shared a clip to his Twitter of a women’s track meet where one of the competitors took the lead and Phillips commented on the clip by mocking female empowerment.

The clip is from the Women’s NCAA 400 Meter Hurdle Championship, Cece Telfer who is transgender and won the NCAA Title.

It was reported, “CeCé Telfer and the track meet of May 25, 2019. That’s the day the Franklin Pierce University hurdler made NCAA history by becoming the first transgender student-athlete competing in the gender in which they identify to win an individual NCAA track and field championship.”

Nothing screams gender equality like giving grown men the ability to dominate women’s sports! Intersectionality is fun!!! — Cabot Phillips (@cabot_phillips) February 1, 2021

Texas Republican lawmakers recently filed legislation that would ban transgender girls and women who attend public K-12 schools, colleges and universities from playing on any single-sex sports teams designated for girl and women.

