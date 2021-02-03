https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/really-terrific-vote-tonight-trump-hater-liz-cheney-gloats-gop-lawmakers-vote-145-61-keep-leadership-role-video/

Republican lawmakers voted 145 to 61 on Wednesday in a secret ballot to keep the Trump-hater in leadership.

They really, really hate their voters.

Liz Cheney spoke to reporters after the vote and took a swipe at her Republican detractors.

Cheney voted to impeach Trump and gave Democrats their talking points during their sham impeachment hearing.

Republican voters LOVE Trump and are disgusted with Liz Cheney’s actions.

Liz Cheney: We really had a terrific vote tonight, a terrific time this evening. Laying out what we’re going to do moving forward as well as making it clear that we’re not going to be divided and that we’re not going to be in a situation where people can pick off any member of leadership.

TRENDING: BREAKING: AOC Was Not In the Capitol Dome Building – Embellished Her “Near Death Experience” Where Protesters Stormed Her Office (VIDEO)

91% of Republican voters would vote for President Trump again today.

Only 13% of Wyoming Republicans would vote for Liz Cheney again.

Republican lawmakers could not care less.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

