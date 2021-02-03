https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/03/were-honestly-starting-to-question-how-much-andrew-yang-actually-knows-about-nyc/

NYC mayoral candidate Andrew Yang thinks it’s time for his alleged hometown to have a new flag that doesn’t trace its origin to the Dutch founding of the “New Netherland” colony in 1624:

This has been the flag of New York City since 1915. The colors are based on the Dutch Prince’s flag on the right. The seal is old. @CoreyinNYC proposed having a new flag designed by artists in New York as a symbol of civic pride. I like the idea of a more modern flag for NYC. pic.twitter.com/xm6cAJNbYh — Andrew Yang🧢🗽🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) February 1, 2021

Do the Mets and Knicks have to change their uniforms, too?

If people were wondering where the Knicks and Mets colors come from, this is it. I think we should be open to a new design. — Andrew Yang🧢🗽🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) February 1, 2021

He’s asking for people to submit their own designs, which always goes well:

If you’d like to submit a personal design for a new NYC flag you can do so at [email protected] – we’ll post the most interesting ones with your approval. You can also just post to this thread if you want to be social and casual. 👍🗽 — Andrew Yang🧢🗽🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) February 1, 2021

And this is straight-up hilarious:

I confess that when I think about the people of New York City the Dutch are not the first group that springs to mind. — Andrew Yang🧢🗽🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) February 1, 2021

It’s like he just visited New York City for the first time and now he wants to share it with everyone:

It’s like this guy’s never been to NYC. https://t.co/RzFvp4lBlL — Joshua Holland (@JoshuaHol) February 3, 2021

So many places have a Dutch origin:

When you’ve never heard of the Broncks. Or Haarlem https://t.co/fWPCaBfpRB — Jessica🧂🥴 (@jessicashortall) February 1, 2021

It’s cancel culture, we tell ‘ya:

I don’t have a strong opinion about the flag, but I would note that canceling the Dutch is a New York tradition going back almost 350 years. https://t.co/W8uvnNEuI0 — Josh Barro (@jbarro) February 3, 2021

Maybe he just hates the Dutch?

Dutch people, go get him:

I am a Dutch person living in NYC and you follow me so…..idk 🤷‍♀️ p.s. I like the original flag. Let’s cherish history and build from there… I love a bit of history. Thanks for educating people about the origins of NYC! There are still a lot of dutchies in NYC! 🇳🇱🤗 — Lonneke (@LonnekeEngel) February 1, 2021

***

