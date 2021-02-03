https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/03/were-honestly-starting-to-question-how-much-andrew-yang-actually-knows-about-nyc/

NYC mayoral candidate Andrew Yang thinks it’s time for his alleged hometown to have a new flag that doesn’t trace its origin to the Dutch founding of the “New Netherland” colony in 1624:

Do the Mets and Knicks have to change their uniforms, too?

He’s asking for people to submit their own designs, which always goes well:

And this is straight-up hilarious:

It’s like he just visited New York City for the first time and now he wants to share it with everyone:

So many places have a Dutch origin:

It’s cancel culture, we tell ‘ya:

Maybe he just hates the Dutch?

Dutch people, go get him:

***

