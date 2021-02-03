https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/must-know-gun/

From the desk of Tim Schmidt, USCCA President:

If you carry a gun or have one for home defense, I applaud you.

Most people aren’t willing to do what it takes to be fully prepared to protect innocent life…

After all, self-defense situations are dynamic.

They unfold quickly, and violently.

If you hesitate to think about what to do, there’s a chance you’ll make a choice that will land you in jail (or worse).

The decisions need to be made in advance…

….Trained and programmed into your mind so you can respond quickly, confidently, and legally.

We help responsibly armed Americans prepare for everything they’ll encounter before, during, and after a self-defense incident.

Members receive exclusive benefits such as self-defense education, training, and self-defense liability insurance.

We help them avoid danger, stop crimes, and even SAVE LIVES.

Because the truth is this:

Simply owning a gun doesn’t prepare you for armed self-defense.

Let’s face it…

A gun can save your life or it can put you in jail for life.

Consider this self-defense scenario…

Imagine you’re in bed at night.

Your family is asleep.

All of a sudden you hear a noise, and realize…

There’s someone in your house.

You instantly reflect back on your training.

You grab the gun you’ve trained and qualified with and your tactical flashlight.

Before you have a chance to even call 911, your bedroom door bursts open and in the door frame stands an angry intruder with a large knife.

Your training kicks in and you yell the command:

“STOP, DON’T MOVE.”

Your tactical light temporarily blinds the assailant.

But he ignores your command and lunges toward you.

Once again, your training kicks in and you press the trigger to stop the threat.

Your children hear the gunshots and immediately retreat to the designated safe zone that you showed them.

(This is an essential part of creating a home defense plan, which you’ll soon discover inside USCCA Protector Academy).

As your spouse calls 911, the adrenaline is pumping through your body.

The police arrive and you calmly point out the threat and the evidence.

You’ve stopped a violent attacker, but then YOU get handcuffed and arrested.

Just imagine sitting in the back of the squad car…

You just SAVED your family from an experience that could have shattered their lives.

Yet YOU are the one being arrested and charged with a crime.

The GOOD news is, with USCCA Membership, you can call the Critical Response Team.

They’re ready 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to assist you if you’ve been forced to use legal self-defense.

They can connect you to your attorney, or one from the USCCA attorney network of over 1,200 attorneys in all 50 states.

So you get to return back to your normal life.

First of all, I hope and pray this NEVER happens to you and your family.

With proper training and preparedness, you’ll decrease the chances of finding yourself in a dangerous situation.

But if something like this ever happens to you, I want you to be fully prepared.

So let’s examine how the USCCA member in this story was able to survive, unscathed…

The 3 pillars of preparedness

There are 3 reasons this situation – which could have ended in great bodily harm, expensive legal fees, or even a prison sentence – turned out well for our USCCA member…



Mentally Prepared:

This member took a class from a highly qualified instructor like those in the USCCA Certified Instructor Network.

With USCCA membership, he continued to supplement his classroom training with the simple and effective online Protector Academy, books, and courses.

He also prepared his home and his family with the tools, guides, and resources exclusively available to USCCA Members.

Physically Prepared:

As a USCCA Member, he developed an effective online and live fire training habit.

He learned in the comfort of his home, then practiced and qualified at a USCCA official partner range.

He doubled his accuracy and learned to shoot and make decisions under pressure.

He trained and was comfortable with his gun, holster, and tactical light.

This ensured he knew exactly what to do and what NOT to do when he was forced to defend his family.

Legally Prepared:

This member knew the laws in his state.

He had access to important tools like the USCCA Reciprocity Map Tool that showed him where he could and could NOT carry.

He gave a verbal command and did everything he could to AVOID using his gun in self-defense…shooting only when he feared for his safety and the safety of his loved ones.

And because he had self-defense liability insurance as an automatic benefit of USCCA membership, he had the resources necessary to hire an attorney who successfully defended him.

Note:

The USCCA is not an insurance company. A policy has been issued to the USCCA by Universal Fire and Casualty Insurance Company. That policy provides the association and its members with self-defense liability insurance, subject to its terms, conditions, limitations, and exclusions.

