UPDATED 8:30 AM PT – Wednesday, February 3, 2021

The White House is reportedly pushing reporters to share questions they plan to ask Jen Psaki in advance of press briefings. Reports this week cited a recent White House correspondents associates video call where the administration seemingly vetted questions before they were asked.

The move has reportedly frustrated reporters so much, they are now pushing for the White House Correspondents Association (WHCA) to address the issue. Some WHCA leaders have gone as far as to warn some supporters to not respond to any White House requests for their questions.

In a statement to the Daily Beast Tuesday, the White House admitted to asking reporters for questions beforehand, but claimed they did so in order to keep a good relationship with them. However, many have reportedly expressed worries this could lead Psaki to skipping over reporters who have unfavorable questions during press briefings.

This all comes despite Psaki stating in her first press briefing that she would dedicate herself to staying free and open while welcoming disagreements.

“There will be times when we see things differently in this room, I mean among all of us,” she stated. That’s okay, that’s part of our democracy and rebuilding trust with the American people will be central to our focus in the press office and in the White House every single day.”

LIVE: White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds the daily briefing:https://t.co/JpA0eJeahS — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) February 2, 2021

Throughout her short time as press secretary, Psaki has been criticized by many conservative commentators for avoiding to give direct answers to questions on multiple occasions.

