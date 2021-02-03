https://www.rightjournalism.com/whiteprivilege-is-trending-on-twitter-because-woman-who-was-charged-in-the-capitol-riots-was-allowed-to-take-mexico-trip/

#WhitePrivilege is trending on Twitter and the reason why is insane.

On a Monday court filing, lawyers for Jenny Louise Cudd requested the court’s blessing to travel to Mexico’s Riviera Maya from Feb. 18-21 for a prepaid “work-related bonding retreat” with her employees and their spouses.

Cudd, a small business owner in Midland, Texas, is currently on pretrial release after being charged with two misdemeanor offenses, including entering a federal building without permission and engaging in disorderly conduct.

Below there is a video from Cudd recorded inside the Capitol where she is saying they didn’t vandalize anything, then said they did break into Pelosi’s office.

Video below:

BREAKING: The FBI has arrested Jenny Cudd, reports @CBS7News. She recorded a video inside the Capitol saying they didn’t vandalize anything, then said they did break down @SpeakerPelosi’s door & steal her gavel. Cudd’s a fmr. Midland, TX. mayoral candidatepic.twitter.com/jFUDoMn65V — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) January 13, 2021

Cudd has no prior criminal history.

Cudd claimed she and others didn’t “vandalize anything,” but acknowledged being part of a group that broke into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office. She later denied all wrongdoing to a Texas news station.

She later denied all wrongdoing to a Texas news station.

“I did not break any laws,” Cudd told KWES last month. “I went inside the Capitol completely legally and I did not do anything to hurt anybody or destroy any property.”

Cudd told the station she’s received threatening calls and messages at her flower shop since the siege.

“So what they’re trying to do is cancel me because I stood up for what it is that I believed in,” Cudd told KWES. “And I can tell you this – and I’ve told everybody this – I would do it again in a heartbeat.”

Cudd’s next hearing is scheduled for Thursday, according to the Midland Reporter-Telegram. A federal judge revoked her travel privileges outside the continental US last month and ordered her not to travel to Washington unless it’s related to her case. If convicted on both charges, Cudd reportedly faces up to 18 months in prison and a $100,000 fine.

So it’s a white privilege if a woman with no criminal record gets permission to go to Mexico but letting thousand of illegals and drug dealers on the street is fine?

Scroll down to leave a comment below.

Natalie Dagenhardt is an American conservative writer who writes for Right Journalism! Natalie has described herself as a polemicist who likes to “stir up the pot,” and does not “pretend to be impartial or balanced, as broadcasters do,” drawing criticism from the left, and sometimes from the right. As a passionate journalist, she works relentlessly to uncover the corruption happening in Washington. She is a “constitutional conservative”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

