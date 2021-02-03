https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2021/02/03/whoops-looks-like-jen-psaki-shouldve-cleaned-that-homophobia-from-her-twitter-feed-before-taking-the-biden-gig/

Jen Psaki MIGHT want to delete THIS tweet … just sayin’.

Looking back we’re fairly certain it was Lindsey Graham who was questioning Sally Yates, not #LadyG. Guess it’s ok to send derogatory and homophobic tweets if you’re a Democrat and a verified Twitter account, eh?

only in 2020 does #LadyG get to push a bunch of debunked conspiracy theories while questioning @SallyQYates (aka an American hero) — Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) August 5, 2020

An American hero.

Right.

Also, if you click her edgy little hashtag it’s clearly a dig at Lindsey Graham.

Lady G? — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) February 3, 2021

Wow! And you work in the White House? — LlamaLlama (@BethieBeemer) February 3, 2021

But you know, Trump and his mean tweets were super problematic and stuff.

Did no one go through your feed before they offered you your current position? — From the Land of Sky Blue Waters 🇺🇸 (@HammsLager) February 3, 2021

Why would they? It’s not like anyone on the Left is ever really held accountable for being gross and horrible.

Wait. You’re a homophobe like most dems? Wow who would have thought, Jen? 🙄 — Lisa H Turnage (@LisaTurnage12) February 2, 2021

You know, it was probably the same time-traveling Russian hackers who put all of that homophobic stuff up on Joy Reid’s blog.

Yeah, that’s the ticket.

WTAF is wrong with you? — Dr. Señia #larésistance PhD (Doctor of Resisting) (@SeniaVJ) February 3, 2021

How long ya’ got?

It’s a shame to see people circling back to this tweet. — Mosbius Designs (@_ClassicShmosby) February 3, 2021

“Homophobia is fine when we do it” — Paul Hayward (@phayisin) February 3, 2021

lol, seeing lots of homophobic conservatives pretending to be outraged about this (honestly, some backlash is probably deserved for this tho) — KnowNothing (@KnowNothingTV) February 3, 2021

When even Lefties are calling her out (while making a gross and stupid dig at conservatives, sure), it’s not a good thing.

Some backlash is deserved for this. That is the tweet; the whole tweet. I FIFY… There is no need to equivocate. — Kay KEELY (@KayKEELY) February 3, 2021

You Psuck at this — ️⤵𝑫𝑶𝑪𝑻𝑶𝑹 𝑵𝑶 𝑺𝑻𝑬𝑷 (@tinfoilmask) February 2, 2021

Ok, we laughed far harder at this one than we should have.

And TRUE.

***

