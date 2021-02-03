https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/spaceforce-whitehouse-jenpsaki-security/2021/02/03/id/1008526

One day after taking heat for being dismissive of a Space Force question, a shot at the Trump administration, White House press secretary Jen Psaki praised the newest branch of the U.S. military.

“They absolutely have the full support of the Biden administration, and we are not revisiting the decision to establish the Space Force,” Psaki said Wednesday at the White House press briefing.

The remark was needed after Psaki mocked a reporter’s question Tuesday.

“Wow, Space Force, it’s the plane of today,” Psaki said, making a comparison to the question to one she received on Day 1 of her press briefings about the color scheme of the new Air Force One.

“It is an interesting question. I am happy to check with our Space Force point of contact. I’m not sure who that is. I will find out and see if we have any update on that.”

After blowback, Psaki tweeted Tuesday night:

“We look forward to the continuing work of Space Force and invite the members of the team to come visit us in the briefing room anytime to share an update on their important work.”

Psaki then covered her mea culpa, criticizing journalists for not seeing her tweet when asking if she was apologize to Republicans disappointed in her dismissal of the Space Force.

“I did send a tweet last night, you may not all be on Twitter, maybe they’re not on Twitter, that said we invite the members of Space Force here to provide an update to all of you on all of the important work they’re doing,” Psaki said Wednesday.

“And we certainly look forward to seeing continued updates from their team.”

Completing her planned statement to defend the work of the Space Force, Psaki told reporters:

“The desire for the Department of Defense to focus greater attention and resources on the growing security challenges in space has long been a bipartisan issue, informed by numerous independent commissions and studies conducted across multiple administrations.”

She continued to praise the news branch of the military, which will be focused on technology and defense to counter progressive space-planning tech countries like China.

“Thousands of men and women proudly serve in the Space Force, and, as you know, Space Force was established by Congress and any other steps would actually have to be taken by Congress, not by the administration,” Psaki concluded.

