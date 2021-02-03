https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/biden-asterisk-presidency/

In 1961, Roger Maris belted 61 home runs to break beloved Babe Ruth’s record for the most in a single season.

Many felt it unfair that Maris’ record should be tainted with an asterisk – even though the season was six games longer than when Ruth played.

Billy Crystal’s movie, titled “61,” portrays the pressure Maris was under, even while playing for the New York Yankees. His hair was falling out. He was never same player again.

Some, like me for instance, think it would be appropriate to bring back the asterisk for Joe Biden’s presidency. There’s no doubt that Joe is sitting the White House. He’s called the president by CNN and even Fox News. But I know there at least 75 million reasons that he shouldn’t be sitting in that residence and not being called by that title.

It seems an asterisk is the best way to denote the electoral steal most Americans knows about (no matter how bad George Stephanopoulos feels).

Let’s face facts. According the actual vote, Donald J. Trump should still be president. I think the least we can do is to put an asterisk next to Biden’s name as the 46th president. If we lived in a time of free and fair elections and freedom of the press, it wouldn’t take us very long to prove the fraud to the right authorities. But we live in a time in which you cannot speak of the fraud, not write of it, not broadcast about it without seeing those ever-present warning labels, like this one that appeared shortly after Nov. 3: “The AP has called the Presidential race for Joe Biden.” Those labels appeared even though it is unconstitutional, not to mention patently absurd, that any news organization should have a roles in “calling” or “deciding” the winner.

Big Tech is playing mind control.

That’s who is playing this CENSORSHIP game.

Maybe you think I’m just being sore loser about all this.

I’m not.

It’s just distressing that we don’t have any place to turn – presumably until the next election for president. And, even then, it’s up to us – the people who were robbed of all power – to somehow fix the voting system to prevent another highway robbery.

I believe Trump got considerably more than 75 million votes, by the way. If we ever find out what the totals were for the winner, Trump, and the loser, Biden, we’ll see how lopsided it truly was, a virtual landslide.

You know how you can tell?

The Democrats are so mad about any passing mention of election fraud. They use the television waves to tell us how mad they are – at the Republicans! They are all steamed in their appearances on the fake news networks. It’s the dead giveaway. They stole the election, and they’re planning to steal the next one – but they get angry at any Republican who won’t agree that Biden won fairly! That’s why they won’t give up until we forget about the last election.

I don’t want to forget.

I won’t.

I want to stay as mad about this with every executive order that Biden signs.

In fact, I hope President Trump does more than defend himself in this phony impeachment he is facing. I don’t think his lawyers are going to make the Democrats any angrier at him than they are already if they challenge the “steal” at the trial. It should be challenged at ever turn for the next four years. And who knows if and when we’ll have a free and open forum into the issue broadcast nationally?

In any case, I don’t think it’s asking too much in the meantime for Sleepy Joe to be get a little asterisk. It’s not like being canceled – which is reaching epidemic proportions.

