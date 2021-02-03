Why does Biden hate women?! Politico breaks SHOCKING story about Biden admin denying maternal leave to woman on transition team

Posted by | Feb 3, 2021 | | 0 |

Why does Biden hate women?! Politico breaks SHOCKING story about Biden admin denying maternal leave to woman on transition team

https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/02/03/why-does-biden-hate-womean-politico-breaks-shocking-story-about-biden-admin-denying-maternal-leave-to-woman-on-transition-team/

While the Biden administration makes a big deal about funding abortion AROUND THE WORLD with your tax dollars (because they care so much about women), sounds like they are actively denying maternal leave to a woman on their transition team.

Could it have anything to do with her being a Trump appointee?

We hate to say that because it makes Biden look horrible buuuuuut it sure sounds like it to us.

Not a great look, Biden team. Not a great look at all.

Keep in mind, it’s Politico that broke this story.

Not some evil right-leaning outlet … like us.

Heh.

Biden is far too busy writing EOs that destroy women’s sports to care about such things.

Silly head.

***

Related:

‘Donations drying up’: Rick Wilson gaslighting those who were ‘preyed on by John Weaver’ does NOT go well, like at all (watch)

Whoops! Looks like Jen Psaki should’ve cleaned that homophobia from her Twitter feed BEFORE taking the Biden gig

BUSTED! Pissed off reporters spill the beans on Biden communications staff probing for questions BEFORE Jen Psaki pressers

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Rate:

About The Author

-NO AUTHOR-

Related Posts

WATCH: Not-so-peaceful protesters hit a Philadelphia cop with a pickup truck last night

WATCH: Not-so-peaceful protesters hit a Philadelphia cop with a pickup truck last night

October 27, 2020

BRAVO! Sheriff's office in NY has a statement regarding Gov. Cuomo's warning about what's 'not permitted' on Thanksgiving

BRAVO! Sheriff's office in NY has a statement regarding Gov. Cuomo's warning about what's 'not permitted' on Thanksgiving

November 18, 2020

Because the Left is batsh*t? Clara Jeffery's melodramatic claim NO OTHER pres has had to 'fortify the White House' backfires BIGLY

Because the Left is batsh*t? Clara Jeffery's melodramatic claim NO OTHER pres has had to 'fortify the White House' backfires BIGLY

November 2, 2020

'The balls on this SOB!' Chris Hayes' take on the violence at the Capitol is 'the kind of tweet you could only expect from Chris Hayes'

'The balls on this SOB!' Chris Hayes' take on the violence at the Capitol is 'the kind of tweet you could only expect from Chris Hayes'

January 8, 2021

Why does Biden hate women?! Politico breaks SHOCKING story about Biden admin denying maternal leave to woman on transition team

Posted by | Feb 3, 2021 | | 0 |

Why does Biden hate women?! Politico breaks SHOCKING story about Biden admin denying maternal leave to woman on transition team

https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/02/03/why-does-biden-hate-womean-politico-breaks-shocking-story-about-biden-admin-denying-maternal-leave-to-woman-on-transition-team/

While the Biden administration makes a big deal about funding abortion AROUND THE WORLD with your tax dollars (because they care so much about women), sounds like they are actively denying maternal leave to a woman on their transition team.

Could it have anything to do with her being a Trump appointee?

We hate to say that because it makes Biden look horrible buuuuuut it sure sounds like it to us.

Not a great look, Biden team. Not a great look at all.

Keep in mind, it’s Politico that broke this story.

Not some evil right-leaning outlet … like us.

Heh.

Biden is far too busy writing EOs that destroy women’s sports to care about such things.

Silly head.

***

Related:

‘Donations drying up’: Rick Wilson gaslighting those who were ‘preyed on by John Weaver’ does NOT go well, like at all (watch)

Whoops! Looks like Jen Psaki should’ve cleaned that homophobia from her Twitter feed BEFORE taking the Biden gig

BUSTED! Pissed off reporters spill the beans on Biden communications staff probing for questions BEFORE Jen Psaki pressers

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Rate:

About The Author

-NO AUTHOR-

Related Posts

Ari Fleisher: Maybe some reporter will ask Joe Biden about suggesting using the Logan Act against Michael Flynn

Ari Fleisher: Maybe some reporter will ask Joe Biden about suggesting using the Logan Act against Michael Flynn

November 25, 2020

Richard Grenell has a small favor to ask of lefty blue-check demanding a list of GOP senators who voted against Pete Buttigieg's confirmation

Richard Grenell has a small favor to ask of lefty blue-check demanding a list of GOP senators who voted against Pete Buttigieg's confirmation

February 3, 2021

Michigan Gov. Whitmer has Santa Claus tell kids the importance of following the state's instructions (and people have thoughts)

Michigan Gov. Whitmer has Santa Claus tell kids the importance of following the state's instructions (and people have thoughts)

December 17, 2020

Judge in Sidney Powell's lawsuit in Georgia orders election officials not to wipe or reset voting machines

Judge in Sidney Powell's lawsuit in Georgia orders election officials not to wipe or reset voting machines

November 29, 2020

Subscribe to Clarion News

Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.