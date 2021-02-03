Why does Biden hate women?! Politico breaks SHOCKING story about Biden admin denying maternal leave to woman on transition team

https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/02/03/why-does-biden-hate-womean-politico-breaks-shocking-story-about-biden-admin-denying-maternal-leave-to-woman-on-transition-team/

While the Biden administration makes a big deal about funding abortion AROUND THE WORLD with your tax dollars (because they care so much about women), sounds like they are actively denying maternal leave to a woman on their transition team.

Could it have anything to do with her being a Trump appointee?

We hate to say that because it makes Biden look horrible buuuuuut it sure sounds like it to us.

SHOCK: Pregnant appointees working for Biden during the transition are being denied basic maternal leave benefits and health insurance. According to Politico Biden is refusing any extension for pregnant women if they were originally appointed by Trump. pic.twitter.com/S11yoBcB2c — @amuse (@amuse) February 3, 2021

Not a great look, Biden team. Not a great look at all.

Keep in mind, it’s Politico that broke this story.

Not some evil right-leaning outlet … like us.

Heh.

It sounds like these appointees have legal standing to file a lawsuit. This looks like a clear violation of federal labor law. They should try contacting the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission as well as consult with an attorney. https://t.co/yPshjKZYbc — President Elect Miranda Mitchell (@Mashugana_Kat) February 3, 2021

I thought this was illegal? — The Turquoise Temptress (@heartsabustin) February 3, 2021

And after destroying women’s sports it’s clear this administration is anti-woman. — Cari Kelemen (@KelemenCari) February 3, 2021

But if they want abortions they’ll all be paid for!! This @POTUS is a true champion for women’s rights! — Amanda (@ATL_Reb) February 3, 2021

Wow now that is discrimination. How come he keeps getting away with that?? — Frankie1717 (@Frankie17171) February 3, 2021

It’s clearly legal, but it’s a really bad look for a @POTUS that is trying to champion women’s rights and parental leave. — David Manheim (@davidmanheim) February 3, 2021

Biden is far too busy writing EOs that destroy women’s sports to care about such things.

Silly head.

