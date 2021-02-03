https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2021/02/03/why-does-biden-hate-womean-politico-breaks-shocking-story-about-biden-admin-denying-maternal-leave-to-woman-on-transition-team/

While the Biden administration makes a big deal about funding abortion AROUND THE WORLD with your tax dollars (because they care so much about women), sounds like they are actively denying maternal leave to a woman on their transition team.

Could it have anything to do with her being a Trump appointee?

We hate to say that because it makes Biden look horrible buuuuuut it sure sounds like it to us.

Not a great look, Biden team. Not a great look at all.

Keep in mind, it’s Politico that broke this story.

Not some evil right-leaning outlet … like us.

Heh.

Biden is far too busy writing EOs that destroy women’s sports to care about such things.

Silly head.

***

