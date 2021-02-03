https://noqreport.com/2021/02/03/why-isnt-rep-sheila-jackson-lee-being-expelled-from-congress-for-her-attacks-on-civil-rights/

The past few days have seen a rather odd phenomenon. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) put forward purely unconstitutional and insane proposals that would destroy our civil rights with barely a notice from the national socialist media. They usually fall all over themselves for these kinds of attacks on our civil rights, celebrating the ‘progress’ they’ve made in destroying our civil liberties.

However, this time was markedly different. This time had barely a whisper of congratulations from the liberty destruction caucus. Nary a word trumpeting this progress against civil rights from the usual suspects of the national socialist media that usually love the left’s authoritarian control agenda over liberty. Could it be that this time even they have realized that she has crossed the line in attacking our basic freedoms and individual rights?

Fighting fire with fire: Two can play at the cancel game

Everyone is picking up on this theme. If the insurrectionists of the authoritarian socialist left are going to attack duly elected Representatives of the people for mere words, then why shouldn’t we consider their concrete actions in attacking our founding documents and our common sense human rights?

The authoritarians are of course following their tired old tactic “Pick the target, freeze it, personalize it, and polarize it. “ This is then accompanied by the weak-kneed RINO’s who fall right in line with the ‘distraction’ excuse.

At present they are attacking Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R – GA). They will never stop using this tactic because it works. Targeting anyone, the authoritarians deem to be unworthy of representing the people. It takes the focus off their misdeeds and mistakes and further solidifies the notion that people need to be punished for ‘thoughtcrime’.

So while the authoritarian socialist left is all up in arms over words, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) has put forward true threats to civil rights and individual liberty. Oddly enough, the same media sources that fawn over such development have all but been silent over this spate of liberty destructive measures with only the pro-liberty community taking note of the most egregious of these assaults on everyone’s basic civil rights.

Sheila Jackson Lee: Aberration or representative of the Democratic party?

Contrast the questions on Ms. Jackson Lee with thought crime target of the authoritarian left:

How many of the national socialist media and Democrats [But we repeat ourselves] are speaking out about these attacks against our freedom and civil rights?

Is Ms. Jackson Lee the extreme of the Democratic party?

Or is the Democratic party headed in that direction?

Or was the Democratic party already headed in this direction?

Many would say she isn’t the extreme of the Democratic party, But others would say the Democrats are the party of those who want to destroy our civil rights. The people who want to maximize government and minimize liberty.

Given the example provided by Ms. Jackson Lee, we can see that the Democrats have become destructive of liberty. They are the party of the insurrectionists and domestic terrorists of Antifa and the party of voter fraud and stolen elections.

The bottom line: Why is Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee still in office?

The extremists of the authoritarian socialist left have always been ones for overreach. But in the case of Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, she has gone too far, proposing a law that would be making a mockery of limited government with it fully in control of its own constraints.

This wasn’t just a few unpopular opinions or Facebook likes. This is an insane proposal to shred our civil rights forever. This should not stand, and the radical Ms. Jackson Lee should resign to keep from further damaging our fragile democracy with her extreme positions.

