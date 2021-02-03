https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/wisconsins-indefinitely-confined-voter-status-excludes-requirement-voter-ids-265000-ballots-cast-2020-election/

Wisconsin’s Indefinitely Confined voter status is ripe for fraud – expect Democrats to promote this status in all 50 states soon.

The ‘Indefinitely Confined’ status available for Wisconsin voters excludes a requirement for providing an ID when applying. In 2020 the number of indefinitely confined individuals in the state exploded. According to the state’s own report that will be discussed at a Wisconsin Elections Commission being held today, the number of absentee votes exploded in 2020:

The numbers surrounding absentee ballots in Wisconsin are shocking. In 2016 less than 28% of all votes were absentee votes but in 2020 the number exploded to 60% of all votes. Nearly 2 million absentee ballots were cast in Wisconsin in 2020 compared to around 800,000 in 2016 – a 250% increase. Only 4,ooo or .2% of all absentee ballots were returned and rejected and only 85,000 absentee ballots or 4% were not returned. In 2016 2.5% of absentee ballots were rejected, the equivalent in 2020 would be around 50,000 ballots.

Of the absentee ballots, over 265,000 ballots were in an indefinitely confined status, compared to 67,000 in 2016. This was an increase of 200,000 indefinitely confined voters.

The Wisconsin Election Commission claims that a majority of indefinitely confined voters “have a photo ID on file or have otherwise previously presented photo ID to vote in a recent election. A review of election records found that approximately four fifths of the voters meet these criteria.” (However, it is unknown how many individuals were sampled and which locations this estimate came from. Although this estimate might be overstated based on the work they performed to obtain this estimate, that’s still 52,000 ballots in the 2020 election in Wisconsin with no photo ID provided.)

The Election Commission reports that 57% of voters voted by mail in Dane County (nearly 200,000 voters of the Madison located county) and almost 50% in Milwaukee (nearly 220,000 ballots). Nearly 60,000 of the Milwaukee ballots were in an indefinitely confined status.

Also note that on election night more than 100,000 ballots were dropped in Milwaukee early the next morning.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court reviewed the state’s process surrounding indefinitely confined voters and observed that the Democrat Governor issued a directive in March 2020 regarding COVID-19. Based on this, the Dane County and Milwaukee County clerks issued almost identical orders declaring that all voters may considered themselves indefinitely confined due to illness, a part of which is noted below:

I have informed Dane County Municipal Clerks that during this emergency and based on the Governors Stay at Home order I am declaring all Dane County voters may indicate as needed that they are indefinitely confined due to illness. This declaration will make it easier for Dane County voters to participate in this election by mail in these difficult times. I urge all voters who request a ballot and have trouble presenting a valid ID to indicate that they are indefinitely confined.

The Supreme Court ruled that a county clerk “may not “declare” that any elector is indefinitely confined due to a pandemic.” The Court went on to say if voters, “did not follow the statutory mandate and continued to vote as indefinitely confined, despite no longer meeting the statutory requirements, they would cast their votes contrary to the statute.”

We received a response from the Wisconsin Elections Commission overnight where they noted that “Nowhere in the [Supreme Court] decision does the court order the state to take any action in making a determination on whether voters qualify as indefinitely confined.” This is their excuse for not addressing any of the suspected invalid indefinitely confined voters in the 2020 election – they were not ordered to do so.

In addition, the Election Commission provided a memo they provided to County Clerks in an information only presentation in January. They had already moved on from the 2020 election and decided to address this issue. The memo states in part: “Due to the spread of COVID-19 in 2020, many voters requested absentee ballots as indefinitely confined voters. Voters who were indefinitely confined for the 2020 election(s) may no longer be indefinitely confined.” Then recommendations on how to address these voters are provided.

No where does the Election Commission address how to address the invalid indefinitely confined voters from the 2020 election. The solution to this madness is to request a valid and comprehensive forensic ballot review of the 2020 election in at least Dane and Milwaukee counties. Recounting garbage ballots is not the answer.

With 60,000 indefinitely confined voters in Milwaukee County alone and other abnormalities, like the loss of a flash drive, all ballots should be examined in a forensic review to determine validity even if the Supreme Court didn’t order this.

