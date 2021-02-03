https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/03/yet-another-former-intelligence-officer-is-suggesting-fighting-domestic-extremists-using-lessons-learned-fighting-al-qaeda/

Not to excuse what happened at the Capitol on Jan. 6, but have you noticed there’s a lot more mainstream media attention on how to deal with right-wing domestic terrorists than there was paid all summer while cities were in flames and Antifa had the federal courthouse under siege for months in Portland?

By our count, and we may have missed some, this is the third piece from a former intelligence official saying we should use the lessons learned fighting al-Qaeda in Afghanistan to root out the kind of people who stormed the Capitol. Susan Gordon, the former principal deputy director of national intelligence, appeared on PBS NewsHour and suggested the U.S. should think about a “9/11 Commission” for domestic terrorism.

Over at the Washington Examiner, ex-CIA, ex-Army officer Kevin Carroll wrote that we defeated al-Qaeda and can do the same to the fascist thugs who attacked our democracy last month — but only if we take similar hard measures against the enemy within, such as banning militias.

Now we’re on to NPR interviewing Robert Grenier, the former director of the CIA’s counterterrorism operation, after reading his piece in the New York Times about using counterinsurgency tactics — similar in some ways to those used in the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

The scary part is that this is what former intelligence officials think; what about the ones still on the job?

The last we checked, police are using video evidence and cell phone data to track down and arrest anyone who was in the Capitol Jan. 6. Just prosecute them for that crime and be done with it.

