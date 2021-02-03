https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/03/zodiac-strikes-cary-elwes-lets-sen-ted-cruz-know-that-everyone-in-entertainment-has-rabid-contempt-for-him/

To be honest, we think Sen. Ted Cruz makes a perfectly valid point here; how many self-loathing climate change extremists have you seen on social media saying that people are the disease and eliminating the human race would reset the planet to its intended temperature?

Actor Cary Elwes doesn’t want Cruz to consider “The Princess Bride” his favorite movie, though, and furthermore, he wants it known that everyone in the cast, crew, and Hollywood has rabid contempt for him.

As always, Cruz for the win:

Do you know how much that autograph must be worth?

