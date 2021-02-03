https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/03/zodiac-strikes-cary-elwes-lets-sen-ted-cruz-know-that-everyone-in-entertainment-has-rabid-contempt-for-him/

To be honest, we think Sen. Ted Cruz makes a perfectly valid point here; how many self-loathing climate change extremists have you seen on social media saying that people are the disease and eliminating the human race would reset the planet to its intended temperature?

Sen Ted Cruz: “Have you noticed in how many movies how often rabid environmentalists are the bad guys? Whether it’s Thanos or go to ‘Watchmen.’ The view of the Left is people are a disease” pic.twitter.com/fthdBWVSWv — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) February 1, 2021

Actor Cary Elwes doesn’t want Cruz to consider “The Princess Bride” his favorite movie, though, and furthermore, he wants it known that everyone in the cast, crew, and Hollywood has rabid contempt for him.

.@tedcruz How does it feel to know that not only the entire cast and crew of your favorite movie The Princess Bride, but almost the whole entertainment industry, have nothing but rabid contempt for you? #inconceivable? I think not, you miserable ROUS. https://t.co/SqGxk0hK0Y — Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) February 3, 2021

As always, Cruz for the win:

One of the best roasts ever Senator! Thank you for this @tedcruz — Mummzy1 (@mummzy1) February 3, 2021

Damn it boy….😂 — CKuykendall1974 (@kuykendall1974) February 3, 2021

No sunscreen is gonna prevent that burn @tedcruz! pic.twitter.com/YcPmf6beFa — Browning Guy (@UncleMelty463) February 4, 2021

Do you know how much that autograph must be worth?

Touché — Margo Chatting (@bettedavisthizz) February 3, 2021

If he says yes, please send it back with these guys…… pic.twitter.com/KMwDUu4KdP — WannaBeHocker (@wannabehocker) February 3, 2021

I am now living for @Cary_Elwes ‘s response. — nikkiguiney (@nikkiguiney) February 4, 2021

Ratio’d him. Nice. — ✨Eevee Ain’t Black Enough for You🧝🏿‍♀️✨ (@WoMustache) February 4, 2021

OWNED — 🇨🇺 Emotional Support Clown 🇺🇸 (@FMSD14) February 3, 2021

@tedcruz you’re a badass and my respect went📈📈📈 — Damaged Lightning (@MattDeMicael93) February 3, 2021

He’s still alive? — BigBlockChevy (@5speed4ever) February 3, 2021

Met @Cary_Elwes years ago when he was filming “Glory”. Apparently he’s still a complete tool. — L. J. 🇺🇸 (@LJCostello_11) February 3, 2021

Politics aside, it’s the most overrated movie of my lifetime. — MetsMan7186 (@man7186) February 3, 2021

