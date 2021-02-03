https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/03/zodiac-strikes-cary-elwes-lets-sen-ted-cruz-know-that-everyone-in-entertainment-has-rabid-contempt-for-him/
To be honest, we think Sen. Ted Cruz makes a perfectly valid point here; how many self-loathing climate change extremists have you seen on social media saying that people are the disease and eliminating the human race would reset the planet to its intended temperature?
Sen Ted Cruz: “Have you noticed in how many movies how often rabid environmentalists are the bad guys? Whether it’s Thanos or go to ‘Watchmen.’ The view of the Left is people are a disease” pic.twitter.com/fthdBWVSWv
— Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) February 1, 2021
Actor Cary Elwes doesn’t want Cruz to consider “The Princess Bride” his favorite movie, though, and furthermore, he wants it known that everyone in the cast, crew, and Hollywood has rabid contempt for him.
.@tedcruz How does it feel to know that not only the entire cast and crew of your favorite movie The Princess Bride, but almost the whole entertainment industry, have nothing but rabid contempt for you? #inconceivable? I think not, you miserable ROUS. https://t.co/SqGxk0hK0Y
— Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) February 3, 2021
As always, Cruz for the win:
.@Cary_Elwes Does this mean you want your picture back? https://t.co/iAwhbZZbEk pic.twitter.com/6Fh2QYUcuR
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 3, 2021
