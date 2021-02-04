https://nationalfile.com/backstab-11-republicans-join-democrats-to-strip-marjorie-taylor-greene-of-her-committees/

On Thursday, the House of Representatives voted to remove Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from her committee assignments after a sustained outrage campaign from Democrat party officials who took offense at Greene’s domestic policy positions. 11 House Republicans voted to side with Democrats and perpetuate the left-wing outrage campaign against Taylor-Greene.

The Republicans who sided with Democrats in the successful vote to remove Greene are Adam Kinzinger (IL), Brian Fitzpatrick (PA), Carlos Giménez (FL), Mario Díaz-Balart (FL), Chris Jacobs (NY), John Katko (NY), Young Kim (CA), Nicole Malliotakis (NY), Maria Elvira Salazar (FL), Chris Smith (NJ), and Fred Upton (MI).

The 11 House Republicans who think they know better than the people in Congresswoman @mtgreenee‘s district. Kinzinger (IL)

Fitzpatrick (PA)

Malliotakis (NY)

Katko (NY)

Upton (MI)

Gimenez (FL)

Jacobs (NY)

Kim (CA)

Salazar (FL)

Smith (NJ)

Diaz Balart (FL) Primary them all. — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) February 5, 2021

None of the Republicans listed above have supported a push to strip Democrat congresswomen who have made for inflammatory and verifiably false statements than Greene of their respective committee posts.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY) remains a member of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform and House Committee on Financial Services.

Fellow “squad” member Rep. Ilhan Omar remains on the House Budget Committee, House Foreign Affairs Committee, Subcommittee on Africa, Global Health, Global Human Rights and International Organizations, Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations, House Education and Labor Committee, Subcommittee on Higher Education and Workforce Development, and Subcommittee on Workforce Protections.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley, who praised violent Black Lives Matter rioters, holds the following committee assignments: House Committee on Financial Services, Subcommittee on Consumer Protection and Financial Institutions, Subcommittee on Diversity and Inclusion, House Committee on Oversight and Reform, Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy, and the Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties.

No Democrat congresswomen have faced public rebuke and condemnation from Republican House leader Kevin McCarthy, who released a statement targeting Greene earlier this week:

“Past comments from and endorsed by Marjorie Taylor Greene on school shootings, political violence, and anti-Semitic conspiracy theories do not represent the values or beliefs of the House Republican Conference,” McCarthy’s statement declared. “I condemn those comments unequivocally. I condemned them in the past. I continue to condemn them today. This House condemned QAnon last Congress and continues to do so today.” It is unclear what “anti-Semitic conspiracy theories” McCarthy is referencing, as National File could not uncover any statements of the sort made by Greene. Twitters users circulated the false rumor that Greene blamed wildfires on a “Jewish space laser” earlier this month, but Greene has never publicly used such language. “I understand that Marjorie’s comments have caused deep wounds to many and as a result, I offered Majority Leader Hoyer a path to lower the temperature and address these concerns,” McCarthy added.

The Republicans who voted to oust Greene may now face severe risk to their terms in office, as the overwhelming majority of the GOP base have signaled solidarity with Greene’s pro-America, anti-globalist views.

Greene has signaled her intentions to hold a press conference tomorrow morning to address the current outrage.

I’ll be holding a press conference tomorrow at 11 AM. See you there. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 5, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

