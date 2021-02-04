https://www.dailywire.com/news/5-racist-biden-gaffes-the-media-swept-under-the-rug

Since Joe Biden announced his candidacy for President, the legacy media have done just about everything they can to ignore and obfuscate his many (arguably racist) gaffes.

While they reacted angrily to every syllable from his predecessor, the legacy media have neglected to even comment on Biden’s often nonsensical demeanor.

The truth is, Biden’s bigotry has been apparent for decades, with the legacy media covering for him at every turn.

‘Racial jungle’ — Busing comments, 1977

“Unless we do something about this,” Biden told Congress during his first term while referring to busing to desegregate public institutions, “my children are going to grow up in a jungle, the jungle being a racial jungle with tensions having built so high that it is going to explode at some point.”

“Busing” was the practice of diversifying public schools, as exemplified by the 1971 Supreme Court decision Swann v. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education. Biden was not the only politician to oppose such legislation. Along with Republican Sen. William Roth, he proposed the “Biden-Roth” amendment to block judges from ensuring busing on a by district-basis.

Biden’s outlandish comments in 1977 came on the heels of his decision to co-sponsor a bill with former Ku Klux Klan member and Democratic Sen. Robert Byrd prohibiting federal funds for busing.

‘Poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids’ — Asian and Latino Coalition Town Hall, August 2019

In Aug. 2019, then presidential candidate Biden spoke at an Asian and Latino Coalition PAC town hall in Des Moines, Iowa. The Trump campaign would soon use Biden’s racist gaffe for marketing content — but the mainstream media seemed far less interested.

“We should challenge students [with] advanced placement programs in these schools. We have this notion that somehow if you’re poor you cannot do it, poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids,” Biden said.

The New York Times barely highlighted the problematic nature of this speech, and instead moved to discuss comments President Trump has made through the years. In archetypal fashion, the editorializing journalists decided to pivot.

“Mr. Trump has a record making incendiary comments about race,” the Times said, “including saying that Mexicans are criminals and rapists…”

‘Bright and clean’ — Characterization of Barack Obama, February 2007

In 2008, Sen. Joe Biden announced his second bid for the presidency, the first being in 1988 when he dropped out after accusations of plagiarism. Running against his future colleague, Barack Obama, this is what Biden had to say:

I mean, you’ve got the first sort of mainstream African-American who is articulate and bright and clean and a nice-looking guy. I mean, that’s a story-book, man.

Later, Obama would release a statement calling out Biden for his statement. “They were historically inaccurate,” he said. “African-American presidential candidates like Jesse Jackson, Shirley Chisholm, Carol Moseley Braun and Al Sharpton gave a voice to many important issues through their campaigns, and no one would call them inarticulate.”

Like most of Biden’s gaffes, the media were quick to move on. If a conservative politician made such a claim, commenting upon how impressive it is for a black man to be “articulate” or “bright,” one can only imagine the reaction.

7-Eleven and Dunkin’ Donuts, July 2006

On C-Span’s “Road to the White House,” there is a clip of Joe Biden speaking with Indian Americans who supported him for the presidency. Trying to convince one man, he said: “You cannot go to a 7-Eleven or a Dunkin’ Donuts unless you have a slight Indian accent. I’m not joking.”

The media and those in attendance at the event covered for Biden in spectacular fashion, instead claiming that he was “complimenting” those of Indian descent for their hard work. On MSNBC, campaign spokeswoman Margaret Aitken said:

“The point Sen. Biden was making is that there has been a vibrant Indian-American community in Delaware for decades. It has primarily been made up of engineers, scientists and physicians, but more recently, middle-class families are moving into Delaware and purchasing family-run small businesses.”

‘You ain’t black’ — Breakfast Club, May 2020

Speaking with radio host of the Breakfast Club, Charlamagne Tha God, Biden delivered perhaps his most infamous and most blatantly bigoted gaffe.

“You’ve got more questions. I’ll tell you, if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or for Trump, then you ain’t black.”

The legacy media rushed to rationalize this egregious comment by highlighting Biden’s career fighting for African Americans. Most notably, CNN instead pivoted once again to criticize Trump.

