http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/LFpcU4Ja3vk/

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and fellow progressive lawmakers organized a special order hour on the House floor Thursday evening to “recount their experiences of the January 6 attacks.

The special order hour, which is slated to begin at 5:30 p.m. ET, comes after Ocasio-Cortez posted videos of herself on social media describing in dramatic detail what she was thinking as the Capitol building was breached by some pro-Trump supporters.

However, after many pointed out that she was not actually in the Capitol building during the breach, but in an adjacent House building that protesters did not enter, she was mocked by prominent conservative commentators on Twitter for exaggerating.

The hashtag #AlexandriaOcasioSmollett trended throughout Wednesday evening, which compared her to actor Jussie Smollett, who alleged he was a victim of a hate crime that people now widely believe was made up.

Ocasio-Cortez’s office then released a request to her supporters to report those mocking comments to Twitter, and avoid using hashtags aimed at mocking her to stop their spread.

According to a release posted by The Hill’s Scott Wong, the special order hour was organized by Ocasio-Cortez and members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus “with the goal of creating space for members to talk about their lived experience and to call for accountability.”

Lawmakers will share their personal stories of the Jan. 6 attack on the House floor tonight. .@AOC will kick off the special order hour pic.twitter.com/rhj10BGe9F — Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) February 4, 2021

Ocasio-Cortez is expected to “kick off” off the event, with Reps. Ayanna Pressley (MA); Cori Bush (MO); Sheila Jackson Lee (TX); Barbara Lee (CA); and other members of the progressive caucus to take part.

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on Twitter or on Facebook.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

