AOC was upset that she got caught in another lie last night. She was so upset that she asked her followers to demand social media giants ban anyone who fact-checks her.

We reported last night that AOC was not in the Capitol dome on January 6th like she said:

The story of AOC’s embellishment took off on social media so much so that AOC was trending:

On Wednesday, “#AlexandriaOcasioSmollett” trended on Twitter after socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was caught up in a hoax when she claimed she had a “near death” experience in the US Capitol riot even though she wasn’t in the Capitol building.

This of course upset AOC so much that she played the victim:

This is what a meltdown looks like when an egomaniac gets caught red-handed in a massive lie. https://t.co/pV7j3DAilG — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) February 4, 2021

But this wasn’t the first time AOC was caught in a lie. We reported this one below in July 2019 :

There appears to be something wrong with this New York Representative.

