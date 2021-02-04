https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/aoc-caught-another-lie-lashes-demands-social-media-giants-stop-users-fact-checking-says/

AOC was upset that she got caught in another lie last night.  She was so upset that she asked her followers to demand social media giants ban anyone who fact-checks her.

We reported last night that AOC was not in the Capitol dome on January 6th like she said:

BREAKING: AOC Was Not In the Capitol Dome Building – Embellished Her “Near Death Experience” Where Protesters Stormed Her Office (VIDEO)

The story of AOC’s embellishment took off on social media so much so that AOC was trending:

TRENDING: We Got It! TGP to Release SMOKING GUN Video from TCF Center in Detroit!

On Wednesday, “#AlexandriaOcasioSmollett” trended on Twitter after socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was caught up in a hoax when she claimed she had a “near death” experience in the US Capitol riot even though she wasn’t in the Capitol building.

This of course upset AOC so much that she played the victim:

But this wasn’t the first time AOC was caught in a lie.  We reported this one below in July 2019 :

Irish Linen Button-Down Top $89, Movado Museum Classic Watch $595, Claiming to be at a Holding Facility When You’re Not – Priceless!

There appears to be something wrong with this New York Representative.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...