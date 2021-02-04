https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/aoc-presses-twitter-to-censor-hashtag-comparing-her-to-jussie-smollett/

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., told her social-media followers she feared for her life during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, accusing Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas of trying to have her murdered.

It turned out she wasn’t even in the Capitol building at the time, prompting a hashtag on Twitter comparing her to actor Jussie Smollett, who falsely claimed he was attacked by white men wearing MAGA hats.

Now, the leader of the socialist “Squad” in Congress is fighting back, urging her followers to “force Twitter and Facebook to take action and enforce their own rules” by censoring the hashtag #AlexandriaOcasioSmollet.

BREAKING: AOC just emailed her followers to mass-report everyone who tweeted #AlexandriaOcasioSmollet today so Twitter and Facebook will take down any posts criticizing or fact-checking her pic.twitter.com/iTsAAUWplt — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 4, 2021

Ocasio-Cortez actually was in her office at the Cannon House Office Building, which is accessible through a tunnel from the Capitol.

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., pointed out the New York congresswoman’s office is just two doors away from hers, and the “insurrectionists never stormed our hallway.”

.@AOC made clear she didn’t know who was at her door. Breathless attempts by media to fan fictitious news flames are dangerous. My office is 2 doors down. Insurrectionists never stormed our hallway. Egregious doesn’t even begin to cover it. Is there nothing MSM won’t politicize? pic.twitter.com/Tl1GiPSOft — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) February 2, 2021

In an Instagram Live video Monday, she described an encounter with a Capitol police officer at her office, FoxNews.com reported.

She said she hid behind a bathroom door and heard the officer break into her office.

“I thought I was going to die,” she said, adding that the officer was “looking at me with a tremendous amount of anger and hostility.”

Police did call for an evacuation of the Cannon building after Molotov cocktails were found a couple of blocks away.

In her video, she said, “I did not know if I was going to make it to the end of that day alive.”

She disclosed that she was a survivor of sexual assault, the New York Times reported.

“And I haven’t told many people that in my life. But when we go through trauma, trauma compounds on each other,” she said.

She charged her critics were “manipulating the fact that most people don’t know the layout the Capitol complex.”

“People were trying to rush and infiltrate our office buildings — that’s why we had to get evacuated in the first place. The attempts of attackers & publicly available communications show how they tried to gain access and share location info on finding members for physical harm,” she said.

Fox News said it wasn’t clear what she was referencing.

See her statement and the reaction from the Media Research Center:

A deranged Member of Congress accusing a US Senator of attempted murder? If Trump had lied like this, you would have shut him down. @birdwatch @TwitterSafety – SUSPEND @AOC or prove your leftist bias. #SUSPENDAOC https://t.co/B2XKhisqk8 — MediaResearchCenter (@theMRC) January 28, 2021

On Twitter, she accused Cruz of almost having her “murdered,” alleging the senator and others triggered the violence.

Her accusation came in a tweet in response to the senator’s agreement with her that congressional hearings should be held on the stock market controversy in which Robinhood Markets blocked retail investors from trading stocks for a time.

“I am happy to work with Republicans on this issue where there’s common ground but you almost had me murdered 3 weeks ago so you can sit this one out,” she wrote. “Happy to work w/ almost any other GOP that aren’t trying to get me killed.”

Cruz gave a low-key response, telling reporters “there’s a lot of partisan anger and rage on the Democratic side.”

