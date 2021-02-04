https://thepostmillennial.com/aoc-attacks-republican-colleague-for-pointing-out-the-truth-about

If big tech continues censoring conservatives, that means our days on these platforms may be numbered. Please take a minute to sign up to our mailing list so we can stay in touch with you, our community. Subscribe Now!

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been subject to substantial social media backlash since she released an Instagram video detailing a dubious personal account of the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riot. Rep. Nancy Mace called her out on it.

Her office was not in the Capitol Building, but in the Cannon HOB over half a mile away, which is accessible by tunnel to the Capitol. Rep. Nancy Mace has her offices a few doors down, and in response to the media accolades for Ocasio-Cortez’s revelations about her traumatic experiences, Mace noted that the Cannon building was not breached.

Mace pointed this out on Twitter, only to have her Democrat colleague lash out at her for it. Ocasio-Cortez wrote:

“This is a deeply cynical & disgusting attack, @NancyMace. As the Capitol complex was stormed and people were being killed, none of us knew in the moment what areas were compromised.You previously told reporters yourself that you barricaded in your office, afraid you’d be hurt.”

But Mace had some facts to drop of her own, saying “I have not once discounted your fear. We were ALL terrified that day. I’m stating the fact that insurrectionists were never in our hallway… because they weren’t. I deal in facts. Unlike you, apparently.”

*FACT CHECK* I have not once discounted your fear. We were ALL terrified that day. I’m stating the fact that insurrectionists were never in our hallway… because they weren’t. I deal in facts. Unlike you, apparently. https://t.co/S6CWasKNpY — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) February 4, 2021

In response to Ocasio-Cortez’s claims, the hashtag #AlexandriaOcasioSmollett began trending on Twitter, a reminder of a hate hoax perpetrated by actor Jussie Smollett, wherein he claimed to have been attacked by Trump supporting racists. It was later revealed that he had paid two men to stage a fake attack.

As the social media storm against Ocasio-Cortez continued, she claimed, again falsely, that Trump supporters had planted bombs near the Capitol, at RNC and DNC headquarters. While the FBI did find pipe bombs in those locations, there is no information as yet as to who planted those bombs, or their political affiliation.

Later, in an effort to staunch the spread of mockery at her expense, Ocasio-Cortez’s team sent an email to supporters asking them to report any Twitter posts that pointed out that she was not in the Capitol at the time of the attack.



