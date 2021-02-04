The Senate has demanded access to voting machines and all 2.1 million ballots cast in the election. The board has said it can’t comply because ballots are sealed by law and the voting machines the Senate wants to examine need to remain secure.

Arizona Central reported yesterday that the Senate did meet:

Republicans in the Arizona Senate have escalated their ongoing fight with the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors over the 2020 election.

On Wednesday, they introduced a resolution to hold the board’s members in contempt for not turning over — or at least providing access to — ballots along with other records. It’s not clear exactly what a contempt finding against the supervisors would result in, though the resolution appears to allow for their arrest.

Republican lawmakers are intent on conducting their own audit of the county’s election results after Democrat Joe Biden won the county and state. They have issued subpoenas for ballots, voting equipment and moreover the past two months…

…It would be the first time in decades — if ever — that the Senate has held anyone in contempt.

Senate President Karen Fann, R-Prescott, said the chamber may vote on the measure on Monday if an agreement with the county is not reached. The Senate could then go back to court or ask the attorney general to prosecute. Disobeying a legislative subpoena is a class 2 misdemeanor.