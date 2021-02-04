https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/arizona-senate-drafts-resolution-threatening-arrests-maricopa-county-board-supervisors-not-handing-requested-election-machines-ballots/
For some reason Maricopa County’s Board of Supervisors would rather go to jail than hand over voting machines and ballots in their county to the Arizona Senate for purposes of performing a forensic audit of machines and ballots from the 2020 election.
Populist Press linked to this article at US News and World Report:
Republicans who control the Arizona Senate are moving ahead with their threat to pass a contempt resolution finding Maricopa County has failed to comply with a subpoena demanding access to elections equipment and ballots cast in the November election…
…The Republican-dominated board on Tuesday again refused to comply with subpoenas GOP lawmakers issued as they try to show that fraud or other election misdeeds led to Democratic President Joe Biden’s win in the state. Courts rejected eight lawsuits filed by backers of former President Donald Trump after his loss, finding there was no evidence that he did not lose.
The Senate has demanded access to voting machines and all 2.1 million ballots cast in the election. The board has said it can’t comply because ballots are sealed by law and the voting machines the Senate wants to examine need to remain secure.
Arizona Central reported yesterday that the Senate did meet:
Republicans in the Arizona Senate have escalated their ongoing fight with the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors over the 2020 election.
On Wednesday, they introduced a resolution to hold the board’s members in contempt for not turning over — or at least providing access to — ballots along with other records. It’s not clear exactly what a contempt finding against the supervisors would result in, though the resolution appears to allow for their arrest.
Republican lawmakers are intent on conducting their own audit of the county’s election results after Democrat Joe Biden won the county and state. They have issued subpoenas for ballots, voting equipment and moreover the past two months…
…It would be the first time in decades — if ever — that the Senate has held anyone in contempt.
Senate President Karen Fann, R-Prescott, said the chamber may vote on the measure on Monday if an agreement with the county is not reached. The Senate could then go back to court or ask the attorney general to prosecute. Disobeying a legislative subpoena is a class 2 misdemeanor.
We’ve recommended that the state of Arizona should perform a thorough review of voting machines by forensic auditors who are not connected with Dominion voting systems and to have a forensic audit of ballots looking into paper, ink, creases and other anomalies to determine the extent of the fraud, if any.
Arizona Senate Needs to Perform a Comprehensive Review of 2020 Election Ballots of Maricopa Country — Here’s a List of State Senators to Contact!
We are not certain who the Senate is likely to use in their audits but pray they are thorough and efficient and have made our recommendations for using firms related to Colonel Waldron and Jovan Pulitzer.
The fact that the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors is so reluctant to turn over machines and ballots indicates they are hiding something. Perhaps they’re scared that material fraud will be identified and they will go to jail for longer terms than contempt charges will allow?