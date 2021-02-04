https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/02/04/attempted-murder-survivor-aoc-to-kick-off-house-group-therapy-session-where-dem-reps-can-talk-about-their-lived-experience-on-january-6/

In case the tweets and Instagram videos and impassioned speeches weren’t enough to sell Americans on the horrors Democratic members of Congress faced on January 6, those Democratic members of Congress will have a chance to tell their stories again tonight:

Lawmakers will share their personal stories of the Jan. 6 attack on the House floor tonight. .@AOC will kick off the special order hour pic.twitter.com/rhj10BGe9F — Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) February 4, 2021

Oh, thank God! Finally people like AOC, Rashida Tlaib, Cori Bush, and Ayanna Pressley will have a space to talk about their lived experiences!

It’s important to hear their experiences. — Momi’sMom (@Momis_Mom) February 4, 2021

It’s not just important; it’s critical.

And, if the group therapy session is being broadcast anywhere, creative writing students will definitely want to tune in. We have no doubt they’ll get some great lessons in storytelling from some of the people who are best at it.

The fact that AOC is kicking this off is just … well, it really couldn’t be anyone else, could it? After all, AOC’s propelled herself to the front of the pack when it comes to crafting a compelling version of the events of January 6. Almost certainly complete BS, but compelling nonetheless.

Can’t roll my eyes hard enough at this. — CentristCW (@centristcw) February 4, 2021

You know who we feel really sorry for? The representatives who have to share their stories after AOC. How are they supposed to top hers?

Sure to be an Oscar worthy performance — 3-7 (@govolx) February 4, 2021

We’d expect nothing less from Rep. Drama Queen.

“I stood in a hallway in another building and browsed Twitter on my iPhone. IT. WAS. TERRIFYING.” — TopJimmy, BS (@jp23mc) February 4, 2021

Meanwhile:

So how’s the stimulus coming along? — Brad Wynn 🦺⛑🚔🇺🇸🇯🇵⛩ (@bradakibasama) February 4, 2021

$2k checks pls — Thomas James (@ThomasJFlannery) February 4, 2021

maybe when they’re done they can get people their covid stimulus money finally. — 𝕤𝕖𝕧𝕖𝕟 𝕠𝕗 𝕟𝕚𝕟𝕖🔫 (@dada_siegt) February 4, 2021

We’re sure they’ll get right on that.

Me: “I’m so glad Congress is working tirelessly for an ailing American people in their time of greatest need during the Covid-19 Lockdowns. This is what we pay them for.” Congress: https://t.co/5nT7fefpiX — Malcolm Fle✘ (@Malcolm_fleX48) February 4, 2021

This is the strongest case for abolishing taxes if I’ve ever seen one….. — I’m Bored With You (@tbake42) February 4, 2021

Seriously??? Wow! While all of you get paid by telling horror stories, the rest of American citizens need to find a way to get through this crisis. Awesome! What honorable representatives we have! — Eileen Candian (@EileenCandian) February 4, 2021

