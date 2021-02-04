https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/02/04/attempted-murder-survivor-aoc-to-kick-off-house-group-therapy-session-where-dem-reps-can-talk-about-their-lived-experience-on-january-6/

In case the tweets and Instagram videos and impassioned speeches weren’t enough to sell Americans on the horrors Democratic members of Congress faced on January 6, those Democratic members of Congress will have a chance to tell their stories again tonight:

Oh, thank God! Finally people like AOC, Rashida Tlaib, Cori Bush, and Ayanna Pressley will have a space to talk about their lived experiences!

It’s not just important; it’s critical.

And, if the group therapy session is being broadcast anywhere, creative writing students will definitely want to tune in. We have no doubt they’ll get some great lessons in storytelling from some of the people who are best at it.

The fact that AOC is kicking this off is just … well, it really couldn’t be anyone else, could it? After all, AOC’s propelled herself to the front of the pack when it comes to crafting a compelling version of the events of January 6. Almost certainly complete BS, but compelling nonetheless.

You know who we feel really sorry for? The representatives who have to share their stories after AOC. How are they supposed to top hers? 

We’d expect nothing less from Rep. Drama Queen.

Meanwhile:

We’re sure they’ll get right on that.

