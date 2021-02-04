https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/bank-america-secretly-flagged-purchase-history-customers-sent-data-feds-capitol-riot/

Fox News host Tucker Carlson Thursday night revealed Bank of America searched through customer data and provided the data to the feds after the Capitol riot.

Bank of America gave data and information to the feds at the request of the US government, without the knowledge or consent of the customers.

One innocent Bank of America customer was actually interrogated by the feds and ultimately cleared of any wrongdoing.

How is this even legal?

Bank of America scanned through customer records to flag the following:

Were they in DC between January 5 and January 6

Purchased a hotel stay or AirBnB in DC, Virginia or Maryland after January 6

Any purchase of weapons between January 7 and their upcoming suspected stay in DC area around Inauguration Day

Airline related purchases since January 6

One innocent man was actually interrogated by the feds all because of his purchase history.

Bombshell report: Tucker Carlson reports that Bank of America is allegedly turning over private information about its customers to federal law enforcement officials without the knowledge or consent of its customers. pic.twitter.com/RXQrMbdB5q — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) February 5, 2021

