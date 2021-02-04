https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/601c36205db3705aa0a8e29f
The police response to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, in which at least 39 law enforcement officers participated, has renewed conversation about racial b……
Joe Biden’s administration will continue recognizing Venezuela’s opposition leader Juan Guaidó as the legitimate president and won’t negotiate anytime soon with Nicolás Maduro….
The House will vote Thursday to remove Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., from her two committee assignments….
The rising popularity in online trading has led to an internal crisis in the financial markets and renewed scrutiny of their engine rooms….
(CHRISTIAN HEADLINES) – An appeals court handed supporters of public religious displays a major victory Tuesday, ruling that a nativity scene outside an Indiana courthouse does not violate the U.S. Co…