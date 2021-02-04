https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/biden-appointees-disregard-the-law-on-syrian-illegals-inside-usa/
About The Author
Related Posts
Drudge’s ‘Michelle OOOOH’ more like Michelle MOOO…
January 20, 2021
This should be hilarious… Maxine Waters announces congressional hearings on Gamestop…
January 28, 2021
Spotify is listening…
January 30, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy