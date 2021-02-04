https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2021/02/04/biden-reinstitutes-catch-and-release-along-texas-mexico-border-inviting-chaos-and-disaster-n1423163

Texas law enforcement authorities say that with little fanfare, the Biden administration has reimposed the “catch and release” policy of releasing illegal aliens into the United States while they await their immigration proceedings.

The U.S. Customs and Border protection told local authorities of the coming changes last week.

Before being released, each illegal must be tested for the coronavirus. Charity organizations and illegal immigration advocates are scrambling to try and test the border jumpers as quickly as possible so they can be released into their new home.

McAllen Mayor Jim Darling on Tuesday told Border Report that city officials met with U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials, who told them last week that family units — undocumented migrants traveling with children who cross into South Texas — are now being paroled into the United States as they await their asylum proceedings. This is what occurred during previous border security apprehensions known as “catch and release,” when migrants were allowed to remain in the United States during their immigration proceedings however many years that may take. Biden on Tuesday also ordered a top-to-bottom review of the Trump administration’s Migrant Protection Protocols program, also known as “Remain in Mexico,” by his newly confirmed Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas. Nearly 70,000 migrants seeking asylum since 2019 have been forced to remain in Mexico or other countries during their U.S. immigration hearing process under MPP.

Ending the MPP program invites unmitigated disaster. The migrant wave is building across the region as hope is kindled that Joe Biden will not only allow them into the United States but grant them amnesty and give them green cards to work.

There will be no order to the migration. U.S. authorities won’t be able to control it. Once they start coming, they’re not going to stop unless someone keeps them from coming. That’s what the MPP policy accomplished.

Ending it would result in chaos,

Darling said that adult migrants traveling with children who were apprehended illegally crossing the Rio Grande into South Texas were being released by U.S. Border Patrol agents at the bus station in downtown McAllen. After release, city officials are immediately taking the migrants across the street to the Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley’s Humanitarian Respite Center, where they are receiving a free COVID-19 test. Once cleared by the tests, the migrants are boarding buses bound for cities elsewhere with the promise of appearing for scheduled U.S. immigration court hearings. “They are doing testing at the Respite Center before they get on buses,” Darling said. “We also have reached out to Greyhound and are working to get more buses because we expect a jump in numbers.”

The Biden administration is telling people to wait. A lot of good that will do. Trump’s deals with Mexico and Honduras are the only thing standing in the way of a humanitarian disaster. Biden risks derailing his immigration plan before it even starts if he looks to end those deals.

Maintaining those agreements won’t sit well with his radical base that’s already celebrating the end of several Trump immigration policies. They won’t stop until the U.S. borders are imaginary lines on a map with no meaning and no purpose.

