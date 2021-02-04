https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/biden-sends-public-schools-110-funds-normally-allocated-schools-stay-closed/

(LIBERTY LOFT) – This past Sunday Republican Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) stated accurately and plainly that the significant sum of money that former Vice President Biden has allocated for public schools in order to assist their reopen procedures is not only “110% of what they usually receive from the federal government,” but the real issue and hindrance of getting kids back to school was not the lack of funding but rather “the teachers’ unions telling their teachers not to go to work.”

The Louisiana senator also pointed out that Biden giving massive amounts of money to public schools was merely a political move as teachers’ unions are a significantly strong Democratic constituency.

“As part of his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief proposal, Biden is urging Congress to provide $170 billion to educational institutions, including $130 billion to assist K-12 schools in reopening safely,” MarketWatch reported on January 15.

