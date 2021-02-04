https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/biden-sign-executive-order-restoring-expanding-refugee-program-despite-ongoing-covid-pandemic-video/

Joe Biden on Thursday announced he will be raising “refugee” admissions back up to 125,000 persons for the first fiscal year of his administration in the middle of the Covid pandemic.

Brilliant.

Americans are struggling because of the unconstitutional lockdowns but Biden is focused on helping foreigners.

“Today, I’m approving an executive order to begin the hard work of restoring our refugee admissions program to help meet the unprecedented global need,” said Biden.

To hell with Americans.

WATCH:

BREAKING: Biden says he will restore and expand the U.S. refugee program despite the ongoing pandemic. “Today, I’m approving an executive order to begin the hard work of restoring our refugee admissions program to help meet the unprecedented global need.”pic.twitter.com/Q62ITUAJXm — Benny (@bennyjohnson) February 4, 2021

