FILE – In this May 15, 2020, file photo, Chief Master Sgt. Roger Towberman displays his insignia during a presentation of the United States Space Force flag in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

UPDATED 7:17 AM PT – Thursday, February 4, 2021

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki half-heartedly retracted an earlier dismissive statement about the U.S. Space Force, but failed to provide a full apology.

“They absolutely have the full support of the Biden administration and we are not revisiting the decision to establish a Space Force,” she previously stated.

Psaki came under fire earlier this week when she made a bizarre joke and laughed off a question regarding the Space Force. After receiving backlash, she suddenly changed her tone.

“Thousands of men and women proudly serve in the Space Force,” Psaki later stated. “As you know, it was established by Congress and any other steps would actually have to be taken by Congress not by the administration.”

Commentators said this reversal shows the limits of partisan attacks against President Trump’s achievements.

