UPDATED 7:17 AM PT – Thursday, February 4, 2021

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki half-heartedly retracted an earlier dismissive statement about the U.S. Space Force, but failed to provide a full apology.

“They absolutely have the full support of the Biden administration and we are not revisiting the decision to establish a Space Force,” she previously stated.

Psaki came under fire earlier this week when she made a bizarre joke and laughed off a question regarding the Space Force. After receiving backlash, she suddenly changed her tone.

What does “it’s the plane of today” mean? pic.twitter.com/YxtWGN8FJT — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) February 2, 2021

“Thousands of men and women proudly serve in the Space Force,” Psaki later stated. “As you know, it was established by Congress and any other steps would actually have to be taken by Congress not by the administration.”

Commentators said this reversal shows the limits of partisan attacks against President Trump’s achievements.

We look forward to the continuing work of Space Force and invite the members of the team to come visit us in the briefing room anytime to share an update on their important work. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) February 3, 2021

