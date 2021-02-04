https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/02/04/bill-kristol-says-conservatives-now-need-to-stand-athwart-conservatism-yelling-stop-because-its-the-only-way-to-conserve-conservatism/

Some dude thought he had caught National Review’s Alexandra DeSanctis in a trap of her own making:

More than three years ago Alexandra basically predicted the moral downfall of the GOP, but now she’s offended that her own prediction is coming true. pic.twitter.com/XhbfnuLGuz — Oliver Darko (@oliver_drk) February 3, 2021

The Bulwark’s Jim Swift apparently agreed:

Life comes at you fast, etc. https://t.co/AqmeAFO4mw — Jim Swift (@JimSwiftDC) February 4, 2021

For what it’s worth, DeSanctis’ two tweets aren’t inconsistent or contradictory; they’re just different.

DeSanctis is understandably irritated:

surprising exactly no one, the bulwark folks were v quick to retweet this “inconsistency“ of mine https://t.co/IZL1twPY39 — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) February 4, 2021

I defy you to take a look at their site and distinguish it from any other liberal outlet. How fleeting were the days of “conserving conservatism” — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) February 4, 2021

They were so fleeting, we can’t even remember a time when they were even serious about conserving conservatism.

And it’s only gone downhill since then, as evidenced by this tweet from Bill Kristol:

Conservatives shouldn’t defend whatever calls itself “conservatism” if it’s no longer worth defending. That’s why conservatives now need to stand athwart “conservatism,” yelling Stop, at a time when no one is inclined to do so or to have much patience with those who so urge it. https://t.co/psyQKGqiHe — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) February 4, 2021

What?

My favorite way to defend conservatism is by becoming a progressive https://t.co/uqG8r6D7hZ — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) February 4, 2021

Seriously, what the hell is Bill Kristol talking about? How can someone read that and not genuinely wonder if Bill Kristol ever knew what conservatism is?

Conservatives need to stop being conservatives in the name of conservatism said the person who runs a website titled conservatism conserved https://t.co/WLyFASwbgI — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 4, 2021

Bill’s pretzel logic is making us thirsty.

Some of us are still defending the same conservatism we defended before 2015. Why not join us instead of promoting progressive policy, progressive politicians, & progressive tribalism? https://t.co/CeKpAY3ldn — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) February 4, 2021

I don’t have problems with punching right (and get roundly criticized for it when I do), but if you never punch left which you don’t and The Bulwark rarely does… What exactly are you attempting to conserve? This is why I no longer take you seriously. — Shane Vander Hart (@shanevanderhart) February 4, 2021

I look through your site once in awhile and never see any actual conservative policy arguments or substantive criticisms of Democrats. Just constant anti-Republican bashing and pandering to Dems. — Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️ 🏳️‍🌈 (@brad_polumbo) February 4, 2021

This is why I don’t defend you, the conspiracy theories you deal out, The Bulwark, or any of the clowns you sell snake oil to. https://t.co/cI0QDImHT0 — kaitlin, holy RINO batman (@thefactualprep) February 4, 2021

Bill defending his grift. — Matthew Wichman (@wichman_matthew) February 4, 2021

So instead conservatives should just become liberals? No thanks. — Rᴏɢɪғᴀɴ ᴀᴋᴀ ʜᴜᴍᴀɴ sᴄᴜᴍ ☔️ (@rogifan) February 4, 2021

Kristol will never ask himself how Trump was able to crush his version of the conservative movement because that would require a very long and very uncomfortable look in the mirror. https://t.co/T5uPOKLpEr — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) February 4, 2021

Wow. The principles undergirding conservatism haven’t changed. But those espousing it sure have. And before today. https://t.co/hodndYN0De — SarahLee (@sarailola) February 4, 2021

“Conservatism” isn’t about the people claiming to represent it, Conservatism is an ideal. Bill Kristol is what happens when you confuse care more about the right people and abandon the principles. https://t.co/gxU1bLf96X — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) February 4, 2021

