Some dude thought he had caught National Review’s Alexandra DeSanctis in a trap of her own making:

The Bulwark’s Jim Swift apparently agreed:

For what it’s worth, DeSanctis’ two tweets aren’t inconsistent or contradictory; they’re just different.

DeSanctis is understandably irritated:

They were so fleeting, we can’t even remember a time when they were even serious about conserving conservatism.

And it’s only gone downhill since then, as evidenced by this tweet from Bill Kristol:

What?

Seriously, what the hell is Bill Kristol talking about? How can someone read that and not genuinely wonder if Bill Kristol ever knew what conservatism is?

Bill’s pretzel logic is making us thirsty.

