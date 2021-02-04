https://www.oann.com/blue-jackets-put-g-elvis-merzlikins-on-ir/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=blue-jackets-put-g-elvis-merzlikins-on-ir



FILE PHOTO: Feb 2, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins (90) makes a save against the Dallas Stars during the second period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports

February 4, 2021

The Columbus Blue Jackets put goaltender Elvis Merzlikins on injured reserve Thursday after he suffered an upper-body injury in practice the day before.

Joonas Korpisalo will get the start Thursday night against Dallas.

The team added goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks to the roster from the club’s taxi squad, Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen announced. Merzlikins (2-2-1, 2.76 goals-against average, .913 save percentage) is considered day-to-day.

Merzlikins, 26, made his NHL debut in 2019-20, finishing with a 13-9-8 record, 2.35 GAA, .923 SV% and five shutouts in 33 appearances.

