The House approved a resolution Thursday that removes Marjorie Taylor Greene from her assigned committees.

The final vote tally was 230-199 and 11 Republicans voted in support of the resolution: Reps. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, John Katko of New York, Nicole Malliotakis of New York, Fred Upton of Michigan, Carlos Gimenez of Florida, Chris Jacobs of New York, Young Kim of California, Maria Salazar of Florida, Chris Smith of New Jersey and Mario Diaz Balart of Florida.

Kevin McCarthy floor speech from earlier this afternoon…

Minority Leader McCarthy says resolution to strip Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of committee assignments “will only deepen divisions within this House.”

“For all their talk about norms and institutions, it’s the Democrats who’ve acted to undermine the people’s house.” pic.twitter.com/JPWcyHe9zx

