President Biden has already pledged to spend upwards of $4 trillion in his first days in office on a series of issues including CoVID, immigration, and the environment.

“Make no mistake: This pandemic has set women back, with lifetime consequences. We need big, structural change to tackle this crisis head on—like universal child care, universal pre-k, and paid leave,” posted Warren on Twitter.

Senator Elizabeth Warren doubled-down on her calls to expand America’s massive entitlement system this week; saying any response to the CoVID pandemic should include universal child care, pre-k education, and paid leave.

posted by Hannity Staff – 5.20.19

Firebrand Senator and potential 2020 presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren unveiled her latest proposal to combat climate change Monday; suggesting the use of the US military to confront global warming.

“In short, climate change is real, it is worsening by the day, and it is undermining our military readiness. And instead of meeting this threat head-on, Washington is ignoring it — and making it worse,” writes Warren in an op-ed published by Medium.

“We have the most capable military in the world. It’s also the single largest government consumer of energy, and it’s dependent on fossil fuels. The Pentagon spends about $4 billion a year to power its bases at fixed locations and consumes tens of billions of barrels of fuel per year,” she adds.

“Nibbling around the edges of the problem is no longer enough — the urgency of the moment demands more. That’s why today I am introducing my Defense Climate Resiliency and Readiness Act to harden the U.S. military against the threat posed by climate change, and to leverage its huge energy footprint as part of our climate solution,” concludes Warren.

Together, we can work with our military to fight climate change. https://t.co/fYixnw11bz — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) May 19, 2019

The far-left Senator’s comments come weeks after she unveiled a series of new government programs that economists say will cost US taxpayers trillions per year.

“If we put a 2% tax on the wealthiest families in the country, we can provide universal Pre-K, universal free college, knock back student loan debt for 95% of Americans—and still have a trillion dollars leftover,” claimed Warren on social media.

If we put a 2% tax on the wealthiest families in the country, we can provide universal Pre-K, universal free college, knock back student loan debt for 95% of Americans—and still have a trillion dollars leftover. #WarrenTownHall pic.twitter.com/1MMM1eOghf — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) April 23, 2019

According to leading economists, the Senator’s proposal to forgive student loan debt and introduce tuition-free public colleges would cost over $1.25 trillion over the next decade.