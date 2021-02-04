https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/calif-city-forces-grocers-raise-wage-4-stores-go-business/

(GREAT AMERICAN POLITICS) – A California city proudly passed a law forcing grocery stores to raise their wages by $4. Unsurprisingly, grocery stores began going out of business all across the city.

The city government of Long Beach were thrilled to pass and sign into law a requirement that forced local grocers to raise their wages. The new law forces the mandate on companies that employ more than 300 employees nationwide or at least 15 in Long Bach.

To reiterate, the city is forcing the companies to raise their wages. The city is not subsidizing the wage hike. It is forcing the businesses to dish out the massive all-at-once pay hike. The result of the new city ordinance could be seen a mile off: grocery stores began closing down because the businesses could not afford the sudden pay hike.

