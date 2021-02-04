https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/cdc-tells-americans-avoid-cheering-super-bowl/

(SUMMIT NEWS) – The CDC website tells Americans to avoid shouting or cheering during this year’s Super Bowl to help avoid the spread of COVID-19.

The Super Bowl final will take place on Sunday between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Raymond James Stadium.

Despite the fact that the stadium seats 65,890, only 25,000 are being allowed in, leaving the rest forced to watch at home or in bars. With that in mind, the CDC has added a new section to its website called “Safer Ways to Enjoy the Super Bowl.”

