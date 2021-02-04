https://www.oann.com/chamber-of-commerce-urges-biden-to-heed-gop-concerns-over-covid-relief-package/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=chamber-of-commerce-urges-biden-to-heed-gop-concerns-over-covid-relief-package

FILE – In this Feb. 3, 2021, photo, President Joe Biden during his meeting with Democratic lawmakers to discuss a coronavirus relief package, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

UPDATED 7:31 AM PT – Thursday, February 4, 2021

The Chamber of Commerce has urged Joe Biden to compromise on the coronavirus stimulus package while he considers bypassing Republican objections. The association sent a letter on Tuesday in which it asked Biden to create law through more diplomatic means.

According to Chief Policy Officer Neil Bradley, Biden’s claims of seeking national unity are clearly contradicted by forcing the bill through Congress without GOP input.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) also expressed concern regarding the partisan path ahead as Democrats may bypass the GOP with a budget reconciliation, which would eliminate any filibuster attempts.

It’s unclear what negotiations remain, but Biden may have “bottom lines.”

“He (Biden) believes a married couple, let’s say there in Scranton just for the sake of argument, one is working as a nurse the other as a teacher making $120,000 a year should get a check,” stated White House press secretary Jen Psaki. “That’s in his (Biden’s) plan and the plan presented by Republicans, they would not get a check.”

Despite Republican objections to the bill, Psaki confirmed Biden “supports the efforts” of Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to move this package forward.

