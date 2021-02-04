https://nationalfile.com/exclusive-chase-bank-tries-to-cancel-covfefe-coffee-wont-process-payments-for-pro-trump-coffee-brand/

Chase Bank has stopped pro-Trump coffee company Covfefe Coffee from using its payment processor service, WePay, for seemingly no legitimate reason.

In an email sent to Covfefe Coffee, Chase Bank claimed that the pro-Trump coffee company, founded in 2018, was using their WePay payment processor “for one or more of the activities prohibited by our Terms of Service,” and that as a result, they would be withdrawing use of the service, with all pending payments cancelled.

Speaking exclusively to National File, a spokesman for Covfefe Coffee noted that the company had been using the payment processor for two years without issue, and the declaration from Chase came completely out of the blue. The spokesman suggested that they were removed for solely political reasons; National File examined the Terms of Service of WePay, and could not find any legitimate reason for to have been removed.

“The social credit system that is talked about in China, which conservatives say one day it’s coming here, no. We already have it,” the spokesman said:

Instead of Republicans focusing on bringing in pro-Democracy Hong Kongers into our country for protection, they should focus on their voters, who pay their salary. How many lives need to be ruined? How many people need to be coerced and threatened with economic devastation until the Ben Shapiros and Mitch McConnells of the world actually do something? It’s like when people say, ‘Well there was some fraud in the election?’ Well, what percentage of fraud is okay? What percentage of cancel culture is okay? What’s it going to take? If they’re trying to ruin Trump’s life, nothing is safe. No one is coming to save us. We have no representation in government, we have no representation in “muh free market.” We wanted to provide a brand for the people. We have to start our own economy, our own nation. We have to build our own systems.

National File contacted Chase Bank for comment, inquiring as to what specific activities Covfefe Coffee was allegedly engaged in that merited this decision, and whether other conservative companies had been removed from the WePay platform for similar “offenses.” Chase Bank did not respond before the time of publication.

This is not the first time that Covfefe Coffee has been cancelled by major corporations for supporting President Donald Trump. In 2019, the company revealed to National File’s Editor in Chief Tom Pappert that their product had been completely pulled from Amazon after one customer complained about the taste of the coffee. A month prior, Amazon had banned them from advertising on their platform due to using the American flag in their ads.

Covfefe Coffee also stood behind Kyle Rittenhouse, after the competing “conservative” coffee company Black Rifle Coffee condemned the 17-year-old. “For people who have been to war, you would think they would be ready to fight to take our country back,” a company spokesman said. “Apparently making sure the feral mob is satisfied and their corporate orthodoxy is upheld is a far greater virtue to Black Rifle Coffee than courage.”

