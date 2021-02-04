https://hannity.com/media-room/chicago-breakdown-mayor-begs-teachers-to-return-to-the-classrooms-we-are-failing-the-children/

UPDATE***

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot demanded city teachers return to public schools Thursday after union leaders blocked any potential negotiations; saying it’s time for kids to “return to the schools.”

“We are failing those children by not giving them the option to return to school!” said the Mayor.

"We are failing those children by not giving them the option to return to school! Failing grades, depression, isolation, and so much more… our children cannot afford to wait any longer."

From Fox News:

K-8 students in Chicago’s Public Schools have now lost what was supposed to be the first week back for in-person learning, as the district and its teachers union remain locked in a dispute over a safe reopening plan during the coronavirus pandemic.

Chicago Public Schools (CPS) — for the sixth time in a little over a week — has instructed parents to keep their children home for remote learning Thursday. Friday, on the district’s calendar, is a “school improvement day” for teachers and staff that students had already been given off.

“We are disappointed to report that at this time, no deal has been reached between CPS and the Chicago Teachers Union leadership,” the district wrote on its Facebook page late Wednesday night, adding that it is extending a “cooling off period for the final time through the end of the day on Thursday to allow for further negotiations.”

Chicago Public Schools initially planned for its K-8 students to return for two days a week of in-person learning starting Monday, Feb. 1, but has not been able to welcome them back yet because of the ongoing dispute. The Chicago Teachers Union, for the time being, has been asking its members to continue teaching remotely.

The Union, in its own update Wednesday, said that “CPS continues to reject using CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] health metrics, refuses to allow educators with medically vulnerable household members to continue to teach remotely — even though most of the District’s Black and Latinx students will remain remote — and refuses to make improvements in remote learning, despite months of pleas from parents, students and educators.”

Read the full report here.

