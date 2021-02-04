http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/vSf0nDJy5f4/

Chrissy Teigen, who is reportedly worth about $75 million and is the wife of NBC’s The Voice star and singer John Legend, was blasted as “tone deaf” after posting a social media story about how she felt ripped off for spending $13,000 on a bottle of wine.

The 35-year-old model recounted to her followers a story about the expensive bottle of Cabernet that did not live up to her expectations. In her post, Teigen wrote “one time john and I were at a restaurant and the waiter recommended a nice Cabernet. We got the bill and it was 13,000 dollars. HOW DO U CASUALLY RECOMMEND THAT WINE. we didn’t even finish it and it had been cleared!!!”

It was not long before Twitter users began lambasting her for talking about spending $13,000 on a bottle of wine when millions are still out of work due to the coronavirus.

Realizing that she’d made herself the subject of mockery, Teigen added another tweet saying, “hey, not everything I say on my twitter is going to be relatable to you because it is my life and my twitter and my stories. I see your tweets, I get your jokes, you are so funny, yes, you really nailed me.”

Teigen was slammed as “tone deaf” by social media users.

One fan, for instance, mockingly asked if Teigen ever recovered from that unsatisfactory wine incident.

Another slammed Teigen over the expenditure.

And others piled on.

