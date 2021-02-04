https://thefederalist.com/2021/02/04/chrissy-teigen-gets-savaged-on-twitter-after-complaining-about-a-13000-bottle-of-wine/

On Feb. 3, a flurry of people on Twitter negatively reacted to model Chrissy Teigen’s thread about a time she and husband recording artist John Legend accidentally ordered a $13,000 bottle of wine.

“what’s the most expensive thing you’ve eaten that you thought sucked?” Teigen wrote. She continued: “one time john and I were at a restaurant and the waiter recommended a nice Cabernet. We got the bill and it was 13,000 dollars. HOW DO U CASUALLY RECOMMEND THAT WINE. we didn’t even finish it and it had been cleared!!!”

After beginning to be mercilessly mocked on Twitter, Teigen helplessly complained again.

“hey, not everything I say on my twitter is going to be relatable to you because it is my life and my twitter and my stories. I see your tweets, I get your jokes, you are so funny, yes, you really nailed me,” Teigen replied amid growing ridicule.

Teigen received particular backlash from users, many of which took to satirizing her evident privilege in being able to afford such an expensive product. Subsequent to this, she became one of the top trending topics on Twitter — and continued to tweet about it in an insecure tirade.

“honestly, I will be that person for you,” she wrote, “it is fun to gang up on me. I *see* the convos that bring you together in your owning of me. I make it easy. have fun.”

worst nightmare pic.twitter.com/4Vw0JMyzOi — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 3, 2021 As the U.S. faces record unemployment, clearly the last thing people wanted to hear was Teigen’s “sob story” about the problems of the rich and well-connected. While people on Twitter continue to bash and poke fun at Teigen, she is not unique in terms of celebrities who seem to be under the impression that their trivial problems compare to those of the average person. TV Host Ellen DeGeneres notably lamented about being locked down in her reportedly $15 million home back in Nov. 2020. She compared her mansion to “being in jail.” Similarly, Kim Kardashian — who has a $900 million reported net worth — complained about having to care for her children because of Kanye West’s COVID-19 diagnosis, as if she does not have the means to hire 1 million babysitters and counting. Teigen’s ongoing outburst to the reaction from people on Twitter to her ill-advised comments only further demonstrates that she simply misunderstands just how little regular people care about celebrity “money” problems.

