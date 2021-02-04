https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/cnn-even-admits-still-no-evidence-capitol-officer-sicknick-killed-blunt-force-head-january-6th/

After nearly a month since his death there is no evidence Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died from blunt force to the head on January 6th. Even CNN admits it’s more likely he died from the effects of chemicals sprayed into the crowd that day.

The media ran with the story that Officer Sicknick was beaten over the head with a fire extinguisher by Trump supporters.

It was only later that the facts came out. Propublica reported that Sicknick told his brother he was merely pepper-sprayed. And according to Officer Sicknick’s family, he suffered from a blood clot and stroke and was on a ventilator, according to Western Journal.

Officer Brian Sicknick died on January 7th, the day after the Capitol protests and immediately the media reported he died from injuries caused by blunt force to the head on January 6th. But it is unlikely this occurred since after a month of investigations, there is no evidence this happened. We first reported on January 10th that Sicknick reportedly died from something other than getting hit on the head by a fire extinguisher:

The Democrat led Congress held Sicknick in the Capitol rotunda this week and to publicize Sicknick’s death while holding on the narrative that angry Trump supporters clobbered him in the head on January 6th.

The problem with the Democrat’s narrative shared in Big Media is that it holds no water. After a month of investigations there is no evidence to support the story. Even CNN is coming around:

Soon after Sicknick died on January 7, prosecutors in Washington opened a federal murder investigation , dedicating a team inside the US attorney’s office to build out a case, authorities have said.

Now that the story of Sicknick’s brutal death has been used to the fullest extent, CNN is even reporting it might have been ‘friendly fire’ contributed more to Sicknick’s death than a hit to the head:

In Sicknick’s case, it’s still not known publicly what caused him to collapse the night of the insurrection. Findings from a medical examiner’s review have not yet been released and authorities have not made any announcements about that ongoing process. According to one law enforcement official, medical examiners did not find signs that the officer sustained any blunt force trauma, so investigators believe that early reports that he was fatally struck by a fire extinguisher are not true. One possibility being considered by investigators is that Sicknick became ill after interacting with a chemical irritant like pepper spray or bear spray that was deployed in the crowd. But investigators reviewing video of the officer’s time around the Capitol haven’t been able to confirm that in tape that has been recovered so far, the official said. The case could also be complicated if Sicknick had a preexisting medical condition. It could not be learned if he did.

Another day, another liberal lie. It’s all about power – nothing more.

