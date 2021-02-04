https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/cnn-president-jeff-zucker-stepping-down-at-end-of-the-year/

(DAILY CALLER) – Jeff Zucker, the president of CNN, is stepping down from his position at the end of this year, according to reports.

Zucker alerted CNN staff members during a call on Thursday morning that he intended to leave his position when his contract is up later this year, according to the New York Times.

“I’m going to stay and finish my current contract, which, as I said, will keep me here until the end of this year. At that point, I do expect to move on,” Zucker said, according to the Daily Beast.

