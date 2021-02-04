https://redstate.com/sister-toldjah/2021/02/04/cnn-reporter-gets-a-rude-awakening-after-scorchingly-bad-hot-take-on-gop-over-mtg-n322246
About The Author
Related Posts
Pelosi Tried to Foment a Military Coup Against Trump
January 9, 2021
CNN's Coverage of the Explosive Warnock Allegations Tells You Everything You Need to Know
December 23, 2020
Come to Jesusland
December 11, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy